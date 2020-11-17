Champlin Park football finished 2-3 overall in the regular season after the final game against Maple Grove was canceled due to COVID-19 precautions.
The Crimson had a player test positive and will also not participate in the Class 6A playoffs.
Despite playing only five games in a shortened 2020 season, the Rebels earned a No. 3 seed for its bracket. They host No. 6 White Bear Lake at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17.
The winner takes on the winner of No. 2 Shakopee/No. 7 Eagan at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the higher seed.
There will be one more game to be crowned a bracket champion, as there is no state meet in 2020.
No. 1 Lakeville South is matched up with No. 8 Cretin-Derham Hall, and No. 4 Edina is matched up with No. 5 Osseo in the upper part of the Rebels’ bracket.
