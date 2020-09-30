p1 spt chp fball myles

Champlin Park senior linebacker DJ Myles celebrates a tackle in the state semifinals in 2019. Myles was named a Great American Rivalry Series Scholar Athlete this season.

 (Sun File Photo by Anthony Iozzo)

Champlin Park senior DJ Myles is a Great American Rivalry Series Scholar Athlete for 2020.

Recipients of the GARS Scholar Athlete Award are chosen annually as part of the Great American Rivalry Series which will be activating the program at its 1000th rivalry game this fall. Scholar Athlete Award winners are recognized for their “on-the-field” and “in-the-classroom” success.

“We are very happy to recognize these senior athletes for their outstanding performance on the field and as students throughout their high school careers” GARS CEO Rick Ford said. “In this very unique year, we felt it is even more important that the Great American Rivalry Series and our presenting partner, the United States Marines, continue the 17-year tradition of recognizing their achievements.”

With his selection, Myles will receive a $500 scholarship on behalf of the Great American Rivalry Series and, through a partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame, is eligible to become a member of the inaugural Great American Rivalry Series Scholar Athlete Hall of Fame Team.

“Now more than ever, the world needs young men and women of character, nobility, honor and integrity,” said Pat Lindesmith, chief partnership officer and senior vice president of Gold Jacket Relations. “This initiative fits perfectly with the Hall’s Youth and Education Team’s commitment to empowering youth around the world.”

Myles is one of 144 GARS Scholar Athletes selected across the country. From those 144 nominees, a 25-member Great American Rivalry Series Scholar Athlete Hall of Fame Team will be determined through a 30-day voting period where friends, family and community can show their support for their Scholar Athlete. The voting period for all Scholar Athletes will run simultaneously from Nov. 16 to Dec. 14.

The 25 players who receive the most votes will earn their spot on the Inaugural Great American Rivalry Series Scholar Athlete Hall of Fame Team and receive an additional scholarship.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments