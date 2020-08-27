The Champlin Park Fastpitch Association would have been in financial trouble if it wasn’t for a $4,195 grant received through the Minnesota Twins Community Fund this year.
The nonprofit youth sports organization needed a new field drag vehicle after realizing the one they had might not even last the 2020 season. The one they needed for their fields ended up being a little more expensive than the grant they received, and then the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
The pandemic forced the organization to issue a lot of refunds after the summer season was canceled. If it wasn’t for the grant, refunds might not have been issued or the organization would have been in financial trouble, board secretary Angela Downing said.
“If we would have done that and then also had to do all of these refunds that we had to do for the regular season, I think we probably could have gone under,” Downing said. “It would have been a major hardship had we not gotten that money.”
Downing was searching for possible grants in December and found the Minnesota Twins Community Fund. She sent an email, and that same day happened to be the deadline for submissions. The Twins’ grant department told her to get something in and it would be considered for this year, and they could also try again the following year if they didn’t get it.
To her surprise, just a few weeks later, Downing received a message that they were approved for the grant.
“I was just really shocked that a couple of weeks later, (the Twins grant contact) sent an email and said, ‘congratulations, you have been chosen for this grant,’” Downing said. “That was super exciting.”
At the time, Downing said that no one knew a pandemic would wipe out their season and cause problems with funds.
The grant money to purchase the field drag ended up creating a chain reaction as the field conditions have earned the organization host opportunities.
The field drag was a major need. Downing said it was deteriorating fast, and she doesn’t know what they would have done had they not gotten a new one.
There have been a few heavy rains this summer, and those types of rain can displace sand on the field and hurt the playability. The new field drag was critical to getting the fields ready for games.
A shortened month-long summer season was able to happen in July with Champlin hosting one tournament. That allowed for some money to be raised even though some youth players dropped out due to pandemic concerns and with the cost for registration lowered to compensate for the short season.
And now, the fall ball season is going to be five straight weekends, and Champlin is expected to host all of them due to their field conditions and also have limited concessions with all proceeds going back into the Champlin Park Fastpitch Association.
A tournament in July helped raise funds that will allow the association to hire pitching coaches to help young pitchers to approve.
And then there are the other costs of running the organization – umpires, uniforms, equipment, balls, etc.
“(The grant) was absolutely critical to the success of our program this summer because we wouldn’t have been able to host games,” Downing said. “If we would have been really low on cash, we would have had to use the proceeds from some of these tournaments that we’ve hosted just to stay even.
“It was really just so lucky that we happened to get that grant when we did.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.