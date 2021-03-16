Champlin Park dance closed the shortened 2021 regular season in the 4AAA section meet Feb. 26 at Forest Lake High School.
The Rebels are led by senior captain Titeonna Pickford and is joined by seven other seniors on the varsity team – Olivia Ratajczyk, Elisah Ratajczyk, Keeley Boudreau, Julia Talso, Kenzie McGilp, Caitlin Bottger and Kaylee Korcherer.
Champlin Park was in the first pod of teams with Andover, Coon Rapids and Anoka with the jazz competition first.
The Rebels finished with 289 out of 500 total points, which was 12th overall out of 14 teams.
There are five areas that teams are scored on – skills, choreography, difficulty, execution and routine effectiveness. There are a total of 10 categories with each worth 50 possible points.
The skills area is broken down into two categories. Champlin Park finished with a 26 on technique of turns and a 29 on technique of leaps and jumps.
Choreography is broken down into two categories, as well. The Rebels had a 30 with creativity and a 29 with visual effectiveness.
There are three categories under difficulty. Champlin Park had a 30 on both the difficulty of routine choreography and the difficulty of formations and transitions. The Rebels finished with a 29 for difficulty of skills.
Execution has two categories, and Champlin Park finished with a 28 in placement and control and a 27 in degree of accuracy. The Rebels finished with a 31 in the final area, routine effectiveness.
Brainerd won the jazz competition with 419 points, followed by Blaine (404) and Anoka (381).
Champlin Park also took 12th out of 14 teams in the high kick competition with 280 points out of 500.
High kick has a couple of differences in the categories. Instead of skills, the first area is kicks with two categories – technique of kicks and kick height. The Rebels scored 28 points in both categories.
The other difference is the difficulty area with difficulty of kicks being a category along with difficulty of routine choreography and difficulty of formations and transitions. Champlin Park had a 31 in difficulty of kicks and a 27 in each of the other categories.
Under choreography, the Rebels finished with a 28 in creativity and a 27 in visual effectiveness. They had a pair of 27s in the two categories under execution (placement and control and degree of accuracy.
Champlin Park finished with a 30 in routine effectiveness.
Brainerd won the high kick title with 413 points, and Anoka was second with 408 points. Sauk Rapids-Rice took third with 394 points.
