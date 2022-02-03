Champlin Park/Coon Rapids girls hockey looked to be on its way to a win Jan. 29 against Osseo/Park Center at Dick Vraa Memorial Ice Arena, but a three-goal lead wasn’t enough.
The Stars scored four unanswered goals, and Champlin Park/Coon Rapids couldn’t recover in a 5-4 loss.
OPC scored to cut the Bluebirds’ lead to 2-1, but Champlin Park/Coon Rapids kept pressuring in the offensive zone. Senior captain and forward Abby Ness had a shot saved, and freshman forward/defenseman Lily McKenzie had a chance turned away, as well.
But the shots were one after the other, and soon after sophomore forward Kyla Keding passed the puck to senior forward Emma Strouse, who had a good look at the net on a 1-on-1 that was saved.
Abby Ness was able to get to the net, however, and pop in the rebound to push the lead to 3-1.
Junior forward Brooklyn Johnson and junior captain defenseman Kylie Scott later had shots on goal before a penalty gave the Stars a shot to cut into the lead.
But early on in the penalty, it was the Bluebirds that looked to have the advantage.
Less than a minute in, senior captain forward/defenseman Kennedy Bolander made several nifty moves, spinning around twice before getting in front of the net for a shot. Bolander’s shot went under the glove of OPC senior goalie Mackenzie White and ricocheted up into the top part of the net for a 4-1 lead.
And the shots kept coming despite being down a player on the ice as sophomore defenseman Brylei DelCastillo had a shot go over the net on a good opportunity and senior captain forward Molly Terebayza had a 1-on-1 chance that was stopped by White.
But the Stars were finally able to get a goal as the power play was seconds away from ending, the second of three by senior Taverie Sherner, and the Bluebirds’ lead was down to 4-2.
Terebayza had another good chance to score at the end of the second period, but that shot was saved as well.
Still Champlin Park/Coon Rapids had a 25-14 shot on goal lead heading into the third period and a two-goal lead.
Unfortunately, OPC decided to save the best for last with a strong 13-8 advantage and three unanswered goals in the final 17 minutes.
Abby Ness and Terebayza had the best chances in the third, and senior goalie Sam Boshea was pulled for a 6-on-5 advantage in the final minute that led to a few chances. But the tying goal never came.
Boshea did stop 22 shots, but it was tough in the third when several shots would come at once and from all sides. The Stars had more possession overall in the final period.
The first period was a much different story.
The Bluebirds had a 15-6 shots on goal advantage, and Terebayza scored on the first power play of the game with assists to Abby Ness and Scott.
Boshea then made a great save on a 1-on-1 against Sherner to keep it 1-0.
Terebayza, Abby Ness and Bolander had shots that were stopped by White, but Champlin Park/Coon Rapids made it 2-0 with a goal by McKenzie.
Junior defenseman Shelby Julien found McKenzie by the net, and McKenzie finished the chance with a nice shot through White.
The Bluebirds will be looking to finish the season strongly with sections coming up soon. The season finishes against eighth-ranked Rogers on Friday, Feb. 4, and the 5AA section playoffs start on Saturday, Feb. 12.
Elk River/Zimmerman 3, Bluebirds 1
Champlin Park/Coon Rapids fell 3-1 to Elk River/Zimmerman on Jan. 25 at Furniture and Things Community Event Center despite outshooting the Elks 40-15.
The lone goal came in the third period with Bolander scoring on a power play on a pass by Terebayza to tie the game at 1-1.
Sophomore defenseman Carly Humphrey broke the tie with seven-and-a-half minutes to go on a power play, and junior defenseman Sophie Seidel scored an empty netter in the final minute.
Freshman goalie Madelyn Wostrel had 12 saves in the game, and senior goalie Ashely Hess had 39 saves.
