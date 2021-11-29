Champlin Park/Coon Rapids girls hockey has a new head coach this season.
Todd Gutterman was the assistant coach for state runner-up Andover last season, and before that he was the head coach for Forest Lake – taking the Rangers to state in 2016 and 2017 and finishing just a game away from state in 2018 and 2019.
Gutterman replaces Jim Koltes, who is now coaching Maple Grove, and will look to help continue to build up the co-op program.
The Rebels finished a shortened 2020-21 season 6-13 overall (5-12 Northwest Suburban Conference), as the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the start of the season until mid-January.
The roster has grown considerably from a season ago, despite three players not rejoining the team and seven graduates.
There are 18 newcomers to the varsity squad this winter, including 14 players that are sophomores or younger. And of the 14 returners, six are juniors or younger.
That means that the team will be young in terms of varsity experience, but that also means that there is time for this group to grow together in the coming years.
Eight senior returners will look to help lead the program in 2021-22.
Senior forwards Abby Ness, Brook DelCastillo, Molly Terebayza, Brianna Qualley and Emma Strouse are back.
Terebayza is the returning points leader on the team after collecting seven goals and four assists a year ago. Abby Ness finished with three goals and two assists, and Brook DelCastillo had a goal and four assists.
Senior goalie Sam Boshea looks to be the starter in net after being the backup last season. Boshea was 2-2 with 83 saves, finishing with a 4.33 goals against average and a .865 save percentage.
Senior defensemen Kennedy Bolander (two assists) and Emily Nikolaus are also back on the squad.
Junior defenseman Kylie Scott (four goals, five assists) was one of the top offensive blue liners on the team. Also returning are juniors forward Emma Olson (goal, assist), forward Brooklyn Johnson (goal, three assists), forward Kaitlyn Kiffmeyer and defenseman Shelby Julien and sophomore defenseman Brylei DelCastillo.
Gone from last season are graduates forwards Delaney Johnson (six goals, five assists), Erica Theisen (goal, two assists), Dayna Carlson and Kyler Schack, defensemen Abby Petersen and Alaina Hedlund (two assists) and goalie Camryn Mayer (4-11, 3.16 goals against average, .880 save percentage).
Forwards Abby Swanstrom, Lauryn Bloom and Jaydyn Herr (goal, assist) are also not back with the team.
There are three other goalies that are new to the Rebels’ varsity team – senior goalies Kate Arndorfer and Gabriella Teuber and freshman goalie Madelyn Wostrel
Senior forward Maddy Shaw and junior forward Rylee Buesing are also with varsity this season.
The rest of the newcomers are underclassmen.
Sophomore forwards Evelyn Semling, Emily Deranleau, Kyla Keding, Alissa Satter, Lola Sinjem and Ella Engstrom, sophomore defenseman Samantha Marnholtz, freshmen forwards Ava Parent and Sadie Opskar and freshmen defensemen Allison Pajunen, Taylor Zahalka and Nola Milton add to the depth of the team.
Eighth-grade forward Shay Nesse also joins varsity as the lone middle schooler on the team.
Conference/section preview
Champlin Park/Coon Rapids plays in not only one of the toughest conferences with four top-20 teams to face – No. 1 Andover, No. 10 Centennial/Spring Lake Park, No. 12 Maple Grove and No. 17th Rogers – but the Rebels also play in one of the toughest sections.
Centennial/Spring Lake Park, Maple Grove and Rogers are all in the 5AA section, and the No. 20 North Wright County Riverhawks (STMA/Monticello co-op).
Blaine, Elk River/Zimmerman and Blaine are also close to the top-20 and could move up.
2020 State runner-up Andover is the favorite to win the conference after claiming the last three NWSC titles.
There is a lot of turnover for the Huskies with several key players graduated, but the program has a lot of young talent and still has some starters back.
Senior forward Sara Kaiser and junior forwards Ella Boerger, Madison Brown and Isa Goettl are a few players back.
Boerger was third on the team last season with 57 points (27 goals, 30 assists), and Brown was fifth with 35 points (18 goals, 17 assists). Kaiser was sixth with 34 points (16 goals, 18 assists), and Goettl was eighth with 21 points (11 goals, 20 assists).
Junior goalie Courtney Stagman also returns after posting a 16-1 record with a .053 goals against average and a .950 save percentage.
The three teams expected to challenge the Huskies are Centennial/Spring Lake Park, Maple Grove and Rogers.
State qualifier Centennial/Spring Lake Park brings back senior forward Megan Goodreau and junior forwards Lauren O’Hara and Ella O’Hearn.
Goodreau finished with 45 points (26 goals, 19 assists) a year ago, and O’Hara was second on the team with 37 points (17 goals, 20 assists). O’Hearn finished with nine goals and seven assists.
Sophomore goalie Kaitlin Groess also returns. Groess was 13-5 with a 2.61 goals against average and a .913 save percentage.
5AA section runner-up Maple Grove brings back senior forward Taylor Holm, senior defenseman Jenna Brandt, junior forwards Stella Retrum, Tia Rice and Ella Olson and sophomore forward Bella Shipley.
Retrum was third on the team with 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) last season, and Rice was fourth with 16 points (three goals, 13 assists). Shipley (four goals, six assists), Holm ( five goals, five assists) and Olson (six goals, four assists) all had 10 points.
Rogers, which lost to Maple Grove in the 5AA semifinals last season, brings back senior forwards Avery Farrell, Paige Vreeman and Anna Scherling and junior forward Ava Johansson.
Farrell led the team with 24 points (15 goals, nine assists), and Vreeman was second with 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists). Johansson was fourth on the team with 13 points (seven goals, six assists), and Scherling finished with 10 points (three goals, seven assists).
Junior goalie Lauren Larson also returns. Larson was 5-6 with a 2.96 goals against average and a .870 save percentage.
The North Wright County Riverhawks move from the 7AA section to the 5AA section for the 2021-22 season.
The Riverhawks return senior forward Sydney Petersen, senior defenseman Chloe Finnerty, junior forward Lilly Gillespie and freshman forward Adrienne Hansen.
Petersen led the team with 17 points (nine goals, eight assists), and Gillespie was next with 13 points (five goals, eight assists). Finnerty had a goal and seven assists, and Hansen added three goals and three assists.
Junior goalie Jadyn Weiser also returns. Weiser was 6-12-1 with a 2.34 goals against average and a .915 save percentage.
