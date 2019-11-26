Champlin Park/Coon Rapids girls hockey brings back 25 players from a year ago, as the Rebels look to improve on last season’s 14-8-4 overall record.
The team’s three senior captains, forward Anna Beczkalo (11 goals, 14 assists), defenseman Sarah McClellan (four assists) and goalie Eliya Johnson (3-0-1 overall, 75 saves, 1.39 goals against average, 212 minutes) look to be the leaders this year for a team that claimed the Northwest Suburban West Conference title last season.
Eliya Johnson was the backup to graduate Baleigh Shuck (Bethel University) last season, Shuck was one of the better goalies in the state and finished with 561 saves and an 11-8-3 record with a 1.39 goals against average and over 1,160 minutes played in the net.
Senior forward Holly Johnson (four goals, three assists), junior forward Delaney Johnson (10 goals, 19 assists), junior defenseman Abby Petersen (three goals, 10 assists), junior forward Erica Theisen (four goals, two assists), junior forward Kyler Schack (goal, two assists), sophomore forward Molly Terebayza (goal, six assists), sophomore forward Abby Ness (three goals, assist), sophomore forward Brooke DelCastillo (two goals, two assists) and sophomore forward Jaydn Herr (goal, assist) also return.
Senior forward Grace Hannila, junior goalie Camryn Mayer, junior defenseman Alaina Hedlund, sophomore defenseman Kennady Bolander, sophomore goalie Sam Boshea and freshman defenseman Kylie Scott are back, as well.
Senior forwards Leah Jones, Makena Moe and Kylie Wilson; sophomore forwards Emma Strouse and Abby Swanstrom and sophomore defensemen Mary Olson and Julie Hedlund return but start the season on junior varsity.
Rebels start season 1-2
Champlin Park/Coon Rapids opened the season with an 8-0 win over Totino-Grace on Nov. 12 and dropped a 6-3 game at Burnsville on Nov. 14 and a 2-0 game at Maple Grove on Nov. 21.
Ness leads the Rebels with five goals and an assist, and DelCastillo has a goal and four assists. Terebayza has three goals and two assists.
Beczkalo (goal, three assists) is next with four points, and Delaney Johnson (goal, two assists) has three points. Bolander and Peterson each have two assists, and Herr, Scott and McClellan all have assists.
