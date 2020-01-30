Champlin Park/Coon Rapids girls hockey has two games remaining in the regular season before the 5AA section tournament.
The Rebels (14-8 overall, 9-4 Northwest Suburban) won 6-1 at Armstrong/Cooper Jan. 21 and 3-1 at Centennial Jan. 25.
Fifth-ranked Maple Grove (17-4-1, 9-1) is expected to get the top seed in the section with two wins over the Rebels and wins over Centennial, Blaine and Anoka/Spring Lake Park.
Champlin Park/Coon Rapids still had a shot at a No. 2 seed heading into the Blaine game. The Rebels play Saturday, Feb. 1, at Rogers and host sixth-ranked Blake (13-5-1) Wednesday, Feb. 5, to close the season.
Wins over Blaine and Rogers would push Champlin Park/Coon Rapids to 6-3 against section teams, and a win over Blake would certainly go a long way with strength of schedule.
In a sense, coach Jim Koltes said that the Rebels are already going to be needing to play playoff hockey to close the regular season, which should only help when the one-and-done tournament begins on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Roseville Arena.
“It is really going to determine what we end up getting seeded, where we end up getting placed and where they all end up getting seeded,” Koltes said. “Our kids should be battle tested and ready to go.”
Champlin Park/Coon Rapids is in the position they are in thanks to the growth of the team throughout the season so far.
Koltes said that the Rebels play 11 forwards a lot of times, so they mix and match and stay fresh on the ice. And each forward is also starting to figure out their role on the team.
Instead of asking about why they aren’t playing or why they aren’t out there in certain situations, the girls are beginning to understand their jobs on a power play, penalty kill or even a checking line.
After a 3-4 start, Champlin Park/Coon Rapids is 11-4.
“They have bought into their roles,” Koltes said. “It’s easy to say in a win when you are buying into their roles, but they have been doing it for a while.”
Another strength associated with depth is that it really doesn’t matter what grade a player is. The rotations are not based on grade besides late-game situations, such as a 6-on-5 with the goalie pulled. In those instances, Koltes might choose to send out senior captain forward Anna Beczkalo, who is normally a second-line forward, on the ice because she has more experience in those circumstances.
But overall, Koltes said, “If you are the best player right now, we are going to go with it.”
Rebels 6, Wings 1
There were a lot of positives for Champlin Park/Coon Rapids in a 6-1 win Jan. 21 over Armstrong/Cooper at New Hope Ice Arena.
The Wings (6-15, 2-9) might have had a worse record coming in, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t a tough team to beat. Koltes said he watched film Tuesday morning and knew Armstrong/Cooper was a “good hockey team.”
“(Lindsay Batz) is a tough goaltender to beat,” he said. “We just got a couple to sneak past her early, and that really gave us some confidence.”
The first goal came after a scramble in front of the net pushed the puck to the stick of freshman defenseman Kylie Scott. Freshman defenseman/forward Brooklyn Johnson and Beczkalo earned assists on the play for battling the puck out from behind the net and knocking it to Scott, who finished with a slap shot.
Brooklyn Johnson and Beczkalo also helped shield Batz enough to slow her reaction time.
Less than 30 seconds later, Beczkalo scored on a power play on a pass by senior forward Holly Johnson to push the lead to 2-0.
The Rebels scored two more goals off of Batz, who stopped 30 of 34 shots, in the second period. Junior defenseman/forward Delaney Johnson and sophomore forward Molly Terebayza scored goals to make it 4-0. Terebayza’s goal was assisted by sophomore defenseman/forward Kennedy Bolander, and Delaney Johnson’s goal was assisted by junior defenseman Abby Peterson and sophomore defenseman/forward Abby Ness.
“Our kids did a good job tonight,” Koltes said. “We were cycling the puck well. We were getting the puck in deep well. We were working the triangle offense kind of from behind the net and getting shots from the slot.”
The offense continued to create opportunities in the third period with two more goals off of senior goalie Kaylee Launderville, who stopped 14 of 16 shots.
Sophomore forward Brook DelCastillo scored just over five minutes into the final period with assists to senior forward Grace Hannula and Beczkalo to make it 5-1.
Bolander scored the final goal with five seconds to go on a power play with an assist to senior defenseman Sarah McClellan.
“Our kids did a lot of things we asked them to do tonight, and it kind of worked out in our favor,” Koltes said.
Junior goalie Camryn Mayer started in the net for Champlin Park/Coon Rapids and finished with 12 saves on 13 shots.
Overall, the Rebels offense was relentless and finished with a 49-13 shot advantage.
The lone goal by the Wings came on a 1-on-1 breakaway by sophomore forward Paige Loidolt after forcing a turnover at center ice and speeding toward the net for her shot.
In the first period, Peterson had several shots on goal, and Delaney Johnson, junior forward Kyler Schack and McClellan also had multiple shots on good opportunities that were either blocked on a good play by the Armstrong/Cooper defense or saved.
The advantage was 14-5 shots on goal for Champlin Park/Coon Rapids after the first period, and the second-period advantage was 20-4.
The third-period advantage was 15-4 with Terebayza hitting the crossbar once and having another shot turned away. Delaney Johnson, Bolander and Peterson also had shots that were saved in the final period.
Rebels 3, Centennial 1
The Rebels swept the season series with Centennial with a 3-1 win Jan. 25 at Centennial Sports Arena.
Delaney Johnson scored two goals, and Terebayza and Ness assisted on both goals.
Delaney Johnson also had an assist on a power-play goal by Holly Johnson in the third period.
Senior goalie Elyia Johnson finished with 20 saves on 21 shots.
