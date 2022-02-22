Champlin Park/Coon Rapids scored one upset in the 5AA section tournament with a 1-0 win against fourth-seeded North Wright County Feb. 12 at Roseville Ice Arena.
The fourth-seeded Bluebirds (14-12-1 overall) then earned a date with top-seeded and fifth-ranked Maple Grove in the section semifinals Feb. 15.
While Champlin Park/Coon Rapids had several solid shifts against the Crimson, Maple Grove proved too tough in a 6-1 loss.
The Crimson later defeated Centennial 4-2 to claim the section title and earn the state berth.
Bluebirds 1, North Wright County 0
Senior captain forward/defenseman Kennedy Bolander scored the lone goal of the game in the first period in the 1-0 win over North Wright County on Feb. 12.
Senior captain forward Molly Terebayza and junior captain defenseman Kylie Scott both assisted on Bolander’s goal on the power play, and the Bluebirds outshot North Wright County 16-6 in the first period.
It was all freshman goalie Madelyn Wostrel and the penalty kill for the next two periods.
Champlin Park/Coon Rapids had to kill three penalties, and despite being outshot 26-13, Wostrel held her own in the net to finish with 32 saves.
Junior goalie Jadyn Weiser stopped 28 shots for North Wright County.
Maple Grove 6, Bluebirds 1
The Bluebirds allowed two tough goals in the first period against the Crimson and another goal on a power play in the third period, but they definitely stayed in the game.
Senior forward Tia Rice scored first for Maple Grove in front of the net after a Wostrel save went to her stick. Rice was able to punch the puck through Wostrel’s legs for the 1-0 lead.
The second goal came with 7 minutes left in the period when sophomore defenseman Grace Erickson shot the puck toward the net and sophomore forward Bella Shipley redirected it into the net.
But in between those goals, there were nice plays on offense and defense for Champlin Park/Coon Rapids.
Terebayza worked herself open for a breakaway chance, but her shot was saved by sophomore goalie Dani Strom.
Senior forward Emma Strouse and freshman forward/defenseman Lily McKenzie both had blocked shots, as well.
Bolander and junior forward Brooklyn Johnson added shots later in the period, and Terebayza had a blocked shot.
Despite being down 2-0 at the end of the first, the Bluebirds were only being outshot 10-9.
The second period was similar with the Bluebirds actually outshooting the Crimson 9-6 despite allowing a goal to freshman Kelsey Olson.
Senior forward Brianna Qualley and Terebayza tried to make centering passes near the goal but the pucks just missed the mark.
Terebayza later put a nice pass on the stick of senior captain forward Abby Ness, but Ness’s shot was blocked.
Junior defenseman Shelby Julien, freshman defenseman Nola Milton, Bolander and McKenzie also had shots on goal in the period.
Milton also blocked a shot with her stick to allow her teammates to clear the puck.
The penalty kill once again had to step up late in the second with three consecutive penalties being called on Champlin Park/Coon Rapids.
The Bluebirds killed the 5-on-3 penalty and then killed off two 5-on-4 penalties to help keep the deficit at 3-0.
Early in the third, Strouse had a redirect chance that was saved, and a penalty on Maple Grove looked to be giving Champlin Park/Coon Rapids the best chance to get back into the game.
However, junior forward Stella Retrum scored a short-handed goal, and Olson later scored a wrap-around goal to push the deficit to 5-0.
Bolander did take advantage of the next power play with a goal 11 seconds into the penalty with assists to Terebayza and Brooklyn Johnson.
Retrum later scored an empty netter to finish the scoring.
Wostrel ended up with 18 saves, and senior goalie Sam Boshea finished with four saves. Strom had 25 saves for the Crimson.
Senior defenseman Emily Nikolaus, senior forward Brooke DelCastillo, Bolander, Ness, Boshea, Terebayza, Strouse and Qualley played their final high school games.
