Champlin Park boys track and field earned 14 first places May 6 in a dual meet against Rogers.
The host Rebels dominated the meet from start to finish with wins in the 100, 200, 400, 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 on the track. Champlin Park also won all six field events.
Senior Ty Givance won the 110 high hurdles in 15.7 seconds, and he added a win in the 300 intermediate hurdles in 44.7. Ty Givance also won the triple jump with a distance of 40 feet, 8 inches, and he took second in the long jump (18-11).
Junior Darius Givance won the high jump with a height of 5-10, and he won the discus with a distance of 126-6. Darius Givance also took second in the shot put with a distance of 43-6, and he was runner-up in the 110 hurdles in 15.8.
Sophomore Richlu Tudee won the 100-meter dash in 11.1, and he won the 200 in 23.1. Tudee also joined seniors Shawn Shipman, Edmund Ocansey and Sherifodeen Bolarinwa to win the 4x100.
Senior Kunbon Huber won the pole vault with a height of 10-6, and he added a win in the long jump with a distance of 20-5 1/2. Huber also took third in the 100 in 11.24.
Senior Triston Sanchez won the 400 in 55.2, and he was second in the triple jump with a distance of 40-1 1/2.
Senior Bud Stark took home a first place in the shot put with a throw of 46-1, and he added a second-place throw in the discus (118-10).
Seniors Blake Olson and Kyle Ostendorf, sophomore Ethan Ibarra and Jackson Milburn won the 4x400 in just over four minutes. The 4x200 relay (senior Makhai Sparks, Alvin Thomas, Lomax WIlson, Thomas Saygbay) also won.
Ostendorf (5:05.8) and Milburn (5:12.1) also took second and third in the 1,600. Junior Cade Fitzgerald was second in the 100 in 11.2 and in the 200 in 23.3. Sophomore Harrison Dwinal was second in the 400 in 56.0.
Charlie Hibbs (10:54.3) and Ryan Kane (11:17.2) were third and fourth in the 3,200. Ibarra added a third-place finish in the 800 in 2:09.6, and Shipman was third in the 200 in 23.6.
Sophomore Sean Erickson took third in the discus (112-9), and sophomore Akanimo Jones was third in the pole vault (7-6). Ibarra was fifth in the high jump (5-2).
