Champlin Park boys track and field is sending several athletes to the Class 2A state meet after a strong showing in the 5AA section meet June 9 and 12 at Mounds View High School.
The 4x100 relay took home a section title as seniors Michael Shipman, Edmund Ocansey and Sherifodeen Bolarinwa and sophomore Richlu Tudee crossed the finish line in 42.69 seconds, which also beat the state standard (42.96).
Maple Grove was second in 43.12.
Ocansey also made state in the 100, long jump and triple jump. He won a section title in the triple jump with a season-best distance of 43 feet, 11 inches, besting Fridley junior 43-5 3/4.
Ocansey finished second in the 100 in a PR time of 10.82, which beat the state standard (11.0). Anoka senior Levi Yeebahn won the event with a 10.811 to 10.812 edge over Ocansey.
Ocansey also took second in the long jump with a season-best leap of 22-2 1/2, which beat the state standard (22-0). Anoka’s Yeebahn won the event (22-2 1/2).
Tudee made state in the 200, as he finished third in a PR time of 21.98 seconds, which beat the state standard (22.2). Junior Darius Givance also made state in the high jump as he cleared 6-0 to finish second.
There were also several medalists for Champlin Park as the team took fourth overall with a 96.5.
Tudee joined senior Makhai Sparks, junior Lorenzo Adams and freshman Alvin Thomas in the 4x200 relay and the quartet finished fourth with a season-best time of 1:31.16.
The 4x400 and 4x800 relays both took eighth.
Juniors Jackson Milburn and Neill Kuran, sophomore Ethan Ibarra and Thomas finished eighth in the 4x400 in 3:37.3, and senior Kyle Ostendorf, sophomore Tyler Kyes, Ibarra and Milburn took eighth in the 4x800 in a season-best time of 8:53.54.
Bolarinwa was fifth in the 100 in 11.22, and Shipman finished eighth in 11.39. Darius Givance was also fifth in the discus with a throw of 134-9 and eighth in the shot put with a PR throw of 45-6 3/4.
Adams finished sixth in the high jump (5-10). Senior Tyrique Givance was seventh in the triple jump with a distance of 40-6 1/4 and eighth in the 110 hurdles in 15.86. He missed a medal by a few spots with an 11th-place finish in the long jump (19-11 1/2).
Senior Michael Stark was 10th in the shot put with a PR throw of 45-1 1/2. Senior Kunbonason Huber was 12th in the pole vault (10-10), 12th in the high jump (5-8) and 14th in the long jump (19-7 1/2).
Senior Theo Gbawo was 14th in the 200 prelims in 23.87, and freshman Charlie Hibbs PRed in the 1,600 with a 19th-place finish in 4:54.32. Junior Jabin Moore was 20th in the 300 hurdles prelims in a PR time of 45.76.
Thomas finished 19th in the 400 prelims in 54.8, and senior Thomas Saygbay (55.32) and sophomore Harrison Dwinal (55.35) were 24th and 25th in the 400 with PRs.
Hibbs was 24th in the 3,200 in 11:13.94. Senior Emmanuel Alabi took 27th in the shot put with a distance of 40-9 1/4, and senior Blake Olson was 28th in the 3,200 with a PR time of 11:27.98.
Junior Isaac McKeon and freshman William Aumer PRed in the 1,600. McKeon was 32st in 5:04.55, and Aumer was 34th in 5:26.08.
Freshman Ryan Kane took 31st in the 3,200 in 11:49.33. Senior Sean Honse PRed in the 800 prelims with a 36th-place finish in 2:28.97.
