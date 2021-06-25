Champlin Park seniors Michael Shipman and Edmund Ocansey were on the 4x100 relay team during the 2019 Class 2A state finals, and things didn’t go as planned.
Finishing the race would have guaranteed a spot on the podium, and the team had a seed time that would have pushed for a state title. But the team was disqualified after a collision with another team on one of the handoffs..
Vindication came for Shipman and Ocansey on June 19, as the two seniors joined senior Sherifodeen Bolarinwa and sophomore Richlu Tudee to claim the state championship at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
The quartet finished with a season-best time of 42.34 seconds to win the race over Dassel-Cokato (42.65) and Rochester Mayo (42.74).
Wayzata (43.06), Hill-Murray (43.21), Moorhead (43.38), Forest Lake (43.47), Roseville (43.6) and Burnsville (43.75) also medaled.
Shipman started the race off strong from the blocks, and Ocansey and Bolarinwa kept things close before Tudee blew everyone away on the final 100 meters.
Ocansey was able to help the team despite obviously not being 100 percent for the long jump and 100-meter dash.
Ocansey medaled in the long jump and took 11th in the 100 but didn’t compete in the triple jump.
He fouled on his first two long jumps and then reached 20 feet, 7 1/2 inches on his third jump before leaving to go over to the 100. He never took his fourth jump.
Ocansey slowed up a little bit on the 100 before crossing the finish line and ended up 11th in 10.996 seconds. He appeared to have grabbed his hamstring after the race.
But despite the injury, he was able to push through and help the 4x100 win gold.
Edina senior William Hanson won the long jump (22-3 1/4), and Anoka senior Levi Yeebahn was second (22-2 1/4). Big Lake senior Jack Iverson was third (21-7), and Owatonna sophomore Justin Gleason was fourth (21-5 1/4).
Other long jump medalists were Waseca senior Matt Seberson (21-2), Rosemount senior Gary Afram (20-10 1/4), Prior Lake senior Thomas Mestnik (20-9 1/2) and Mankato West sophomore Elijah Green (20-7 1/2).
Rosemount senior Gary Afram won the 100 in 10.7, and St. Paul Central senior took second in 10.76. Armstrong senior Ezekiel Clark was third in 10.86.
Other medalists in the 100 were Monticello senior Sam Valor (10.87), DeLaSalle junior Gus Langford (10.91), Burnsville junior Christian Belt (10.92), Monticello senior Brady Wright (10.97), Forest Lake junior Cole Brisbois (10.97) and Prior Lake junior Justice Lee (10.98).
Tudee also added a second medal at state, finishing ninth in the 200 in 22.44.
Centennial junior Landen Liu won in 22.13, and Monticello’s Valor was second in 22.2. St. Thomas Academy junior Grady O’Neil was third (22.25), and St. Paul Central senior Julian Tong took fourth (22.25).
Other medalists were Armstrong’s Clark (22.37), Rochester Mayo junior Noah Smith (22.39), St. Cloud Apollo senior David Boyd Jr. (22.41) and Wayzata junior Tarun Poliboina (22.43).
