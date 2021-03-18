Champlin Park boys swimming and diving is sending three individuals to state – senior captains Donovan Durand and Garrett Phillips and sophomore Alain Pham.
Phillips advanced to state during the 5AA diving finals March 12 at Minnetonka Aquatics Center. He finished second overall with a 378.95, behind section champion Wayzata sophomore Henry Ross (417.85). Wayzata junior Nick Haseman (360.55) and Armstrong freshman Will Francis (353.65) also made state in the diving competition.
This is the third straight season that Phillips is headed to state. He finished 28th in 2019 and 18th last season and will look to finish in the top 16 or better this season.
Durand and Pham both advanced to state in the 5AA swim finals March 13 back at Minnetonka Aquatics Center.
Durand won a section title in the 200-yard freestyle to make state. He finished in 1 minute, 45.96 seconds, besting his entry time by 3.40 seconds. Wayzata junior Matt Gendreau finished second in 1:46.73 to also make state in the event.
For Durand, this is the fourth straight season he is off to state. He made state as a part of the 400 free relay as a freshman, and he advanced in the 500 free as a sophomore. Last season, Durand made state with the 200 free relay.
Pham will be making his first trip to state. He finished second in the 500 free in 4:58.19, dropping 15.78 seconds from his entry time. Wayzata’s Gendreau won the event in 4:52.94 to also make state.
Both Pham and Durand earned four medals at sections.
Durand and Pham medaled with the 400 free relay. They joined senior Logan Schrupp and junior Tucker Gaspar to finish third in 3:25.72, dropping 5.28 seconds.
Pham was also on the 200 medley relay, which finished third overall. He joined senior Caleb Kalahar, junior Nick Jacobs and senior Rodger Coppa to finish in 1:49.39, dropping 3.61 seconds.
Durand just missed another state berth in the 100 free. He took third in 48.47, dropping 1.94 seconds.
Durand also medaled with the 200 free relay. He joined Jacobs, Coppa and Schrupp to finish fourth in 1:32.34, dropping 3.66 seconds.
Pham’s other medal came in the 200 IM. He finished sixth in 2:11.58, dropping 2.29 seconds.
Jacobs added a medal in the 200 IM, as well, He was seventh in 2:13.09, dropping 7.71 seconds.
There were other top-16 finishes.
Sophomore Sam Shelby was ninth in the diving competition, just missing out on a medal.
Schrupp also just missed a medal in the 50 free. He was ninth in 23.52, dropping 1.09 seconds. He was also 10th in the 100 free in 52.12, dropping 1.44 seconds.
Gaspar finished 11th in the 200 free in 2:00.17, dropping 3.94 seconds, and he also took 11th in the 500 free in 5:31.97, dropping 8.73 seconds.
Coppa finished 12th in the 50 free in 24.05, dropping .88 seconds, and he was also 12th in the 100 free in 55.24, dropping .79 seconds.
Kalahar was 12th in the 100 backstroke in 1:03.23, dropping .92 seconds, and he finished 13th in the 100 fly in 1:03.67, dropping 2.82 seconds
Jacobs was 11th in the 100 fly in 1:00, dropping 4.63 seconds. Freshman Garrett Gilbert took 13th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:19.51, dropping .74 seconds, and eighth-grader Hugh Nightingale was 14th in the 100 fly in 1:10.25, dropping 1.15 seconds.
Sophomore Jonah Abraham finished 15th in 58.57, dropping .59 seconds, and freshman Tom Kroening was 15th in the 100 backstroke in 1:09.87, dropping .74 seconds. Freshman Emeke Okuchuku was 16th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:21.43.
There were other finishes, as well.
Tom Kroening added a 17th-place finish in 1:11.92, dropping .92 seconds.
Freshman Matt Froelke was 19th in the 200 free in 2:12.71, dropping 6.48 seconds, and he also took 22nd in the 100 breaststroke in 1:24.88, dropping 2.84 seconds.
Okuchuku was 19th in the 50 free in 27.05, and Nightingale was 20th in the 500 free in 6:15.73, dropping .65 seconds.
As a team, the Rebels took fourth overall with a 267. Wayzata won the section title with a 628.5, and Spring Lake Park was second with a 367. Armstrong finished third with a 288.5.
