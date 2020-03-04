Champlin Park senior Mark Kroening was the lone Rebel to advance to the second day of the AA state boys swimming and diving tournament Feb. 27-29 at the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.
Kroening raced in the 100-yard freestyle and on the 200-yard freestyle relay at state, and he made it to the consolation final in the 100 free.
Kroening swam a season-best time of 47.88 seconds to take 13th in the 100 free prelims Feb. 28 to advance to day two. He ended up taking 16th overall in 48.39 seconds.
Kroening swam a 22.84 split on the first 50 yards of the 100 free in the prelims, which was faster than his day two split time of 23.15.
Kroening’s 50 yard split time was even faster on the first leg of the 200 free relay at 22.43. Seniors Tyler Bruchmann and Dalton Stohlmann and junior Donovan Durand joined Kroening to take 18th in 1:30.11 at prelims, .22 hundredths away from their school record.
Durand swam his lap in 22.41, and Stohlmann finished his in 22.52. Bruchmann swam the second leg in 22.75.
Junior Garrett Phillips also ended up 18th. Phillips participated in the diving competition Feb. 27 and made the semifinals.
Phillips had 147.45 points after the prelims and sat in 16th place. Phillips just missed advancing to the finals, however, by two spots. He ended up 18th after the semifinals with 222.35 points, 6.55 away from the last finals position.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.