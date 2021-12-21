p1 spt chp bsoc conneh doe
Buy Now

Champlin Park junior forwards Sylvester Doe (left) and Leo Conneh, pictured celebrating a goal this season, were first-team All-State selections in Class 3A.

 (Sun File Photo by Anthony Iozzo)

Champlin Park junior forwards Leo Conneh and Sylvester Doe both earned first-team All-State honors in 2021 and will look to improve even more heading into their senior seasons in the fall of 2022.

Conneh and Doe were both key with opportunities near the goal, and both scored several times throughout the season. Passing was key for both players as well, leading the Rebels to a 12-2 overall record and a No. 4 ranking in Class 3A.

Seniors Miles Akhigbe (Wayzata, defender), Dylan Barrett (St. Paul Central, forward), Sam Hoyt (Mounds View, forward), Sidike Jabateh (Park Center, forward), Loic Mesanvi (Lakeville South, forward), Alex Bowman (Rogers, forward), Maximillian Comfere (Rochester Century, forward), Foster Conlin (Mounds View, defender), Jake Herbert (Minnetonka, defender), Kai Hoffman (Duluth East, midfielder), Damon Humphrey (Maple Grove, midfielder), Bennett Kouame (St. Louis Park, forward), Nate Lee (East Ridge, defender), Micah Lesch (Washburn, goalie), Peter Melquist (Wayzata, defender), Diego Sarmiento (St. Paul Central, goalie), Liam Towne (Southwest, defender) and Louis Walthour (Washburn, midfielder) also made the first-team.

Other juniors to make the first-team are Collin Byrne (Lakeville North, midfielder), Chris Frantz (Maple Grove, forward), Nick Karam (Eastview, midfielder) and Drew Moseman (Washburn, midfielder).

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments