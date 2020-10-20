Champlin Park boys soccer is taking advantage of its time on the field in 2020.

The Rebels (12-1 overall) claimed the Northwest Suburban Conference title for the first time since 2012, which was the last time Champlin Park made state as well.

And as a No. 1 seed in the 5AA section tournament, the Rebels defeated eighth-seeded St. Paul Harding 11-1 to move on to the semifinals against fifth-seeded Park Center at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20.

The winner of that game takes on the winner of second-seeded St. Paul Central and No. 3 Mounds View on Thursday, Oct. 22 in the 5AA final. A time is still to be announced.

There is a snowstorm in the forecast for Tuesday, which may change the schedule as well.

Champlin Park 6, Blaine 1

The Rebels lost 1-0 to Robbinsdale Armstrong on Oct. 1, which meant a win was needed to clinch the conference crown Oct. 6 at Blaine.

Champlin Park wasted no time with three goals in the first half, and the Rebels scored three more times in the second half to win 6-1.

Junior forward Yonas Canny scored first in the 21st minute, and senior forward Will Heinen was next to score in the 28th minute.

Junior midfielder Cullen Mork made it 3-0 in the 34th minute.

Sophomore forward Leo Conneh added goals in the 50th and 69th minutes, and Heinen finished the offense with a goal in the 77th minute.

Junior goalie Darius Givance finished with seven saves.

Champlin Park 11, St. Paul Harding 1

The wind was gusting at 50 mile per hour for the 5AA quarterfinal on Oct. 14, but the offense didn’t struggle in an 11-1 win over St. Paul Harding.

Mork started it off with a nice cross to Conneh, who buried the goal in the seventh minute.

Heinen made it 2-0 after a throw-in gave him an opportunity in the box. Heinen beat the challenging goalie in the eighth minute.

Junior midfielder Jordan Ross made it 3-0 in the 17th minute, and Mork was able to curve a corner kick into the net to make it 4-0 in the 19th minute.

Heinen scored again in the 28th minute, and junior midfielder Cole Bridson hit a perfect cross to the box that Conneh was able to knock in with a header in the 34th minute.

Conneh scored again to make it 7-0 in the 44th minute, and junior midfielder Kaden Vinar made it 8-1 in the 60th minute.

Canny scored on a rebound following a save, and senior midfielder Dominick Vazquez made it 10-1 in the 73rd minute.

Senior defenseman John Andoh finished the offense with a goal with 12 seconds to go.

Sophomore goalie Logan Miller, who replaced Givance in the second half, had one save.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments