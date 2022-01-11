Champlin Park boys Nordic skiing looks to move up the standings with several skiers looking to take the next step in 2022.
The Rebels, which took seventh in the Northwest Suburban Conference and in the 5A section meet, bring back all-conference selections senior Keegan Poston and juniors Ethan Ibarra and honorable mention Tyler Kyes.
Senior Isaac McKeon, sophomores Chase Poston and Charlie Hibbs and eighth-grader Sam Kyes also return. Sophomore Ezra Severin joins the team after racing at Park Center a year ago.
Ethan Ibarra and Keegan Poston were top-20 finishers in the section. Ibarra finished 17th in 19 minutes, 27.8 seconds, and Poston was right behind, taking 19th in 19:35.2. Tyler Kyes was 30th at sections in 20:02.2.
McKeon was 43rd at sections, and Chase Poston and Hibbs were 65th and 70th. Sam Keyes raced with the varsity at conference, and Severin was 77th at sections with the Pirates.
Senior Donovan Stoddard, juniors Jonathan Samey and Jacob Opansky, sophomores Conner Morari, Will Aumer and Brady Wiyninger, freshmen Caleb Ibarra, Isaac Plessel and Logan Martinez and eighth-grader Caleb Osterberg also have had time on the course this season.
5K skate
Champlin Park was second in the first meet of the season Dec. 14 at Hyland Park Reserve, scoring a 411.
Tyler Kyes was third in 13:15, and Keegan Poston took sixth in 13:41. Ethan Ibarra finished 12th in 14:17, and McKeon (14:54) and Chase Poston (14:56) were 16th and 17th.
Sam Keyes took 23rd in 15:38, and Hibbs was 25th in 15:41. Severin crossed the finish line in 31st in 16:28. Caleb Ibarra took 43rd in 17:35, and Opansky took 45th in 17:45.
5K classic
The boys were fourth Dec. 22 in a 5K classic meet at Hyland Park, scoring a 418.
Keegan Poston led the way with a fifth-place finish in 14:05, and McKeon was 13th in 15:28. Hibbs (15:44) and Chase Poston (15:47) were 17th and 18th, and Aumer finished 37th in 18:14.
Morari (19:06) and Severin (19:17) took 48th and 49th, and Opansky (19:58) and Osterberg (20:07) were 56thy and 57th. Wiyninger was 65th in 20:56.
5K skate
The Rebels took first overall with a 455 Jan. 4 in a 5K skate race at Elm Creek Park Reserve.
Champlin Park tied with Maple Grove, but Hibbs was the sixth skier on the Rebels, finishing 24th in 14:35, which was six seconds faster than the Crimson’s sixth skier, senior Isaac Mikkola.
Poston was fourth in 12:30, and Tyler Kyes was sixth in 12:48. Ethan Ibarra took ninth in 13:10, and Chase Poston (13:45) and McKeon (13:49) were 15th and 16th.
Severin finished 30th in 15:11, and Sam Kyes took 32nd in 15:13. Caleb Ibarra finished 44th in 16:12, and Morari was 51st in 16:47.
