Champlin Park boys Nordic skiing is looking to back up last season’s 5A section championship with almost the entire varsity team back.
Seniors Mark Scheller, Connor Preston, Jack Nightingale, Zac Oldroyd, Sam Rose and Joe Eisenberg all return from last year’s state qualifying Rebels.
Scheller and Preston are both returning medalists from sections after taking sixth and eighth, respectively, and both led Champlin Park at state with finishes in the top 100.
Nightingale and Oldroyd were 11th and 18th at sections last season, and Eisenberg and Rose were 28th and 29th.
The Rebels would go on to finish 15th out of 16 teams at state.
December start
Champlin Park started the season December 4 in a 4K skate race.
Preston was fourth in 9 minutes, 49 seconds, and Scheller took seventh in 10:05. Nightingale tied for ninth in 10:13, and Oldroyd added a 15th-place finish in 10:34. Sophomore Keegan Poston (10:35) and senior Owen Eerdmans (10:36) were 16th and 17th, and Eisenberg took 25th (10:54).
The Rebels were first as a team Dec. 11 with a 461.5 in a classic race at Hyland Park Reserve.
Scheller was third in 10:15, and Oldroyd took fifth in 10:58. Nightingale (11:08) and Preston (11:20) were seventh and 11th.
Junior Kyle Ostendorf tied for 17th (11:50), and Eisenberg tied for 22nd (12:04). Poston was 28th (12:26).
Champlin Park took first place Dec. 18 with a 472 in a conference skate meet at Elm Creek Park Reserve.
Scheller won the race in 13:03, and Preston was third in 13:34. Nightingale finished sixth in 13:48, and Oldroyd was 10th in 14:09.
Ostendorf took 16th in 14:40, and Poston was 17th in 14:40. Eerdmans was seventh on the team with a 21st-place finish in 14:55.
