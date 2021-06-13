Champlin Park boys lacrosse had a couple of key seniors in goalie Kyle Ehrlichmann and defenseman Zion Jesse, as well as midfielder Tyler Seufert, but the Rebels will be expected to get everyone else back in 2022.
That includes several star players like juniors Brett Loughrey, Aiden Miller, Roy Johnson, Alex Lee and Hudson Karasek.
And based on an 11-0 win over Hermantown/Proctor in the 7A section opener on June 1, Champlin Park finished the year with some things to build on for 2022 – despite the season coming to a close in a 13-8 loss at Duluth Denfeld.
“Momentum and a positive attitude are always important in sports,” coach Nick Flaschenriem said. “And definitely getting a win like this helps build confidence. Our losses really helped identify the areas we need to work on and stay humble throughout the season.”
In the section opener, the shutout had the team celebrating by the final whistle. It wasn’t an easy shutout with several chances by the Stealth.
The defense helped force shots over the net or wide, and anything that got through was cleaned up by Ehrlichmann.
Ehrlichmann finished with eight saves, including two in the second half that he knocked down with his chest.
“I was really pleased with our defensive effort,” Flaschenriem said. “Kyle played a really good game. He’s been backing us up all season, and he’s a senior. He’s a captain. It’s great to have that leadership out there to really help our younger guys. So yeah, it was a great effort today.”
The offense definitely stepped up, as well, with three goals in the first and second quarters, one in the third and four in the fourth.
Junior Andrew Soltis, Miller and Loughrey all scored in the first quarter with Miller earning an assist on the Loughrey goal.
Sophomore Jack Jiracek scored in the second quarter, and Loughrey and Miller also added goals.
Loughrey scored one in the third and another time in the fourth to finish with four goals.
Karasek scored twice in the fourth, and sophomore Kristian Kapitan also added a goal in the fourth.
The Rebels finished 6-9 overall in 2021 after missing all of 2020. It did help that they had some practices in 2020, including a special session in the fall.
The 2021 season was shortened with competition mostly against the Northwest Suburban Conference, and Champlin Park had four games decided by two goals or less – going 2-2 in those games.
“We were able to have practices, and that was a good opportunity for our younger guys to step into leadership roles,” Flaschenriem said. “We were also granted a special practice session this fall, which also allowed our team to have some development. Those two practice sessions really helped set our direction for this season and kind of figure out what their roles are going to be in the upcoming season.”
Overall, the 2021 season helped build to next year, and it also had a lot of positivity as the season progressed and COVID-19 restrictions slowly dropped throughout the year, Flaschenriem said.
