Champlin Park boys hockey brings back 10 varsity players from last season, but a transfer of one of the top scorers and several graduations means minutes on the ice will be different for many.
The Rebels, which were 7-11-1 in the shortened 2021 season, lost senior Hogan Sinjem (12 goals, 11 assists) to Rogers High School.
But while that is a spot to fill, there are others returning that were also key with production.
Senior forwards Tyler Trombley and Ryker Grant, senior forward/defenseman Ethan Mus, senior defensemen Nolan Peterson and Roy Johnson, senior goalie Jack Mackeben, junior forwards Jordan Ronn, Matthew Blodgett and Evan Williams and junior defenseman Drew Belleson are all back with the team.
Trombley (seven goals, 10 assists), Ronn (nine goals, seven assists), Mus (three goals, nine assists), Grant (six goals, three assists), Williams (three goals, assist) and Blodgett (assist) are all expected to be on starting forward lines.
Peterson (two goals, eight assists), Johnson (three goals, five assists) and Belleson (goal, seven assists) are all expected to be leaders on the blue line.
Mackeben was the back-up goalie a year ago with 63 saves and a 1-1 overall record. He remains the back-up goalie at the start of the 2021-22 season with newcomer junior Coen Neu playing 212 minutes in the net so far.
A few junior varsity members from last season have also been promoted to varsity – senior forward Jason Reil, junior forwards Kristian Kapitan and Drew Pajunen and junior defenseman Cade Simonson.
Other newcomers are junior forwards Will Burnevik and Matthew Peterson, junior defenseman Brody Olson, sophomore forwards Matthew Lange, Trebor Aberwald and Ty McGee and sophomore defenseman Austin Anderson.
They will be asked to fill needs with Sinjem and other top players gone from a year ago – graduates forwards Tanner Thompson (seven goals, nine assists), Mahkai Sparks (three goals, eight assists), Jack Bergstrom (five goals, five assists), defensemen Lucas Aberwald (two goals, eight assists), Ben Fisher (goal, six assists) and Sam Swayze (goal, two assists) and goalie Hayden Huybers (438 saves, 4.33 goals against average, .859 save percentage).
Conference and section preview
Champlin Park plays in the challenging Northwest Suburban Conference this season, which includes second-ranked Andover, third-ranked Maple Grove, 17th-ranked Rogers, 19th-ranked Blaine and 20th-ranked Centennial.
The Rebels were sixth overall at 7-10-1 a year ago.
Maple Grove, Blaine and Centennial are also in the 5AA section with the Rebels.
Defending conference champion and Class 2A state semifinalist Maple Grove bring back forwards seniors Josh Giuliani, Sawyer Skanson, Bennett Glad and Nathan Jaglo, juniors Landen Gunderson and Finn Brink and defensemen senior Parker Wente and junior Luke Margenau.
Gunderson was third on the team with 48 points last season, collecting 21 goals and 27 assists, and Giuliani was seventh with 31 points, picking up 10 goals and 21 assists. Skanson had 20 points with nine goals and 11 assists, and Glad had 19 points with 10 goals and nine assists.
Jaglo and Brink each had four goals and six assists.
Conference runner-up and Class 2A state qualifier Andover has several players back from last season, including forwards seniors Logan Gravink, Davis Gohman and Hudson Zinda, juniors Gavyn Thoreson and Cooper Conway and defensemen seniors Weston Knox and Kyle Law.
Thoreson was second on the team with 55 points, tied for second with 15 goals and first with 40 assists. Gravink had 31 points with 15 goals and 16 assists, and Knox had 28 points with four goals and 23 assists.
Law had 21 points with nine goals and 12 assists, and Gohman finished with 19 points with seven goals and 12 assists. Conway (nine goals, seven assists) and Zinda (four goals, eight assists) were next on the team.
Centennial was third in the conference last season and a 5AA section runner-up. The Cougars bring back forwards seniors AJ Carls, Brody Pass, Owen Van Tassel, Cade Anderson, junior Peyton Blair, sophomore Drake Ramirez and freshman Harper Searles and senior defensemen Jacob Hoylo and Matt Everson.
Carls was second on the team with 34 points (19 goals, 15 assists), and Pass was next with 31 points (eight goals, 23 assists). Van Tassel was fifth with 26 points (20 goals, six assists).
Blair (five goals, nine assists) had 14 points, and Anderson (four goals, nine assists) and Hoylo (three goals, 10 assists) each had 13 points. Everson (three goals, nine assists) and Ramirez (eight goals, four assists) both had 12 points, and Searles finished with 11 points (six goals, five assists).
Rogers was fourth in the conference and an 8AA section semifinalist. And the Royals have added Sinjem (12 goals, 11 assists) as a transfer from Champlin Park.
Back from last season are forwards juniors Sam Ranallo, Carson Melquist, Ty Frederickson and Payton Struck, senior defenseman Miken Miller, junior defensemen Chase Cheslock and Trent Peluf and junior goalie Cade Chapman.
Ranallo was first on the team with 47 points (21 goals, 26 assists), and Miller was second with 37 points (nine goals, 28 assists). Melquist was next with 28 points (nine goals, 19 assists), and Cheslock was fifth with 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists).
Peluf had 19 points (four goals, 15 assists), and Frederickson finished with 15 points (five goals, 10 assists). Struck had 10 points (two goals, eight assists).
Chapman was 8-4 overall in the net with 318 saves and a 3.01 goals against average.
Blaine finished sixth in the conference and was a 5AA section semifinalist. The Bengals bring back senior forward Dane Anderson, junior forwards Landon Steffen and Luke Steffen, senior defenseman Finn Loftus, junior defenseman Nate Shaffer and senior goalie Ryan Wallin.
Landon Steffen was third on the team with 29 points (16 goals, 13 assists), and Anderson was fourth with 20 points (three goals, 17 assists). Loftus finished with 19 points (six goals, 13 assists), and Luke Steffen was next with 15 points (five goals, 10 assists).
Shaffer collected 12 points (four goals, eight assists), and Wallin was 10-8 overall with 601 saves and a 3.79 goals against average.
