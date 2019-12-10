Champlin Park boys hockey brings back 10 of 22 starters from last season, and the goal is to win another conference to make a deep run in the playoffs this season.
“For this season we are looking to build off of last year,” coach Tom Potter wrote in a preview questionnaire. “We understand that winning 20 games is not easy but with the talent that this team has, along with hard work anything is possible.”
Seniors Jake Heie and Robby Lawler; juniors Tanner Thompson, Jack Bergstrom and Ben Fischer; and sophomore Roy Johnson are all expected to be leaders in 2019-20.
Thompson is a forward who had 19 points (10 goals, nine assists), and Bergstrom plays on the wing and finished with 15 points (seven goals, eight assists). Lawler added 11 points at center (six goals, five assists).
Potter wrote that Thompson has high skill and is a good skater with a good shot. He wrote that Bergstrom is a strong player with a great shot, and that Lawler is a good skater that also is smart defensively. Lawler comes in as an assistant captain.
Senior assistant captain Caden Walters (two goals, three assists) is another key offensive piece this season. Senior forward Jared Johnson (goal, three assists) and junior forwards Tanner Thompson (11 goals, nine assists) and Noah Vizenor (eight goals, six assists) also return.
Speed is the strength for the offense.
“This team can skate, and if we use our speed to outskate teams, we will get a lot of chances in the offensive zone to create good scoring opportunities,” Potter wrote.
Heie, Johnson and Fischer are all defensemen that also contributed on offense. Johnson had 11 points (two goals, nine assists), and Heie has 10 points (all assists). Fischer added 10 points (goal, nine assists).
Heie is the team captain, and Potter wrote he is a smart, simple defenseman. He added that Johnson has great hands and is a great skater, and Fischer sees the ice very well.
Potter wrote that the defensive core is young but extremely talented and is one of the best groups on the blue line since he’s been coach.
“And they’re only going to get better,” Potter added. “They are extremely smart in their own end of the ice but are always looking for an opportunity to join the rush and to contribute to the offense.”
Four sophomore newcomers are also expected to contribute – forward Hogan Sinjem, forward/defensman Ethan Mus, defenseman Nolan Peterson and wing Ryker Grant.
“All of these guys will be sophomores this season and are going to be put in big time roles,” Potter wrote. “I’m looking forward to see how big of roles these kids will play.”
They will be needed to help fill the void from several graduations, including forwards Derek Roberts (40 goals, 14 assists), Jack Karges (11 goals, 24 assists) and Ayden Grant (11 goals, 14 assists); and defensemen Adam Brenny (two goals, 10 assists) and Samuel Lee (eight assists).
Another key graduation was at goalie with Brennan Boynton (786 saves). Junior goalie Hayden Huybers and sophomore goalie Carter Wostrel are both expected to get time in net this season.
Rebels start 3-2 overall
Champlin Park opened the season with a 5-2 loss at St. Michael-Albertville and followed it up with a 4-2 win at Hudson and a 1-0 win at Woodbury.
Defenseman Sam Swayze and Bergstrom had goals against STMA, and Roy Johnson and Lawler had assists. Huybers finished with 14 saves.
Thompson had a goal and two assists against Hudson, and Heie finished with two assists. Senior forward Devin Arneson, Sinjem and Grant added goals, and junior defenseman Lucas Aberwald and Lawler both had assists. Wostrel had 31 saves.
Lawler scored the lone goal against Woodbury with assists to Grant and Roy Johnson, and Wostrel had 11 saves.
The Rebels fell 6-0 at Maple Grove on Dec. 5. Wostrel had 35 saves.
Champlin Park held off Monticello in a 6-4 win on Dec. 7.
Sinjem had two goals and an assist, and Grant added a goal and an assist. Mus also had two points with two assists, and Bergstrom, Thompson and Jared Johnson both had goals.
Junior forward Makhai Sparks, Walters and Peterson each had assists,. Wostrel had 13 saves in 28 minutes, and Huybers had nine saves in 22 minutes.
