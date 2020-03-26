Champlin Park boys hockey had several young players step up in 2019-20, and many of them were rewarded with either an All-Northwest Suburban Conference or honorable mention all-conference selection.
The Rebels showed off its future potential with a 16-10 overall record this season despite having just six seniors on varsity. And out of three all-conference selections and four honorable mentions, only one player was a senior and four were sophomores.
Senior forward Robby Lawler joined sophomore forward Hogan Sinjem and sophomore defenseman Roy Johnson as all-conference selections. Junior forwards Jack Bergstrom and Tanner Thompson and sophomores forward/defenseman Ethan Mus and forward Ryker Grant were all chosen as honorable mentions.
Coach Tom Potter said that while all six seniors will be missed from this past season, it is an exciting time for Champlin Park hockey right now with a young core and other good players expected to join the program from bantam.
“Maybe we can make a run and find ourselves playing really meaningful hockey at the end of February and into March,” Potter said. “We are in a tough conference, in a tough section. Maple Grove seems to always only get stronger, but that’s the goal for us with this young group.
“And I think that that’s their goal to – they are coming up, and they want to win.”
Sinjem led all Rebels with 30 points. He had 15 goals and 15 assists on 79 shots on goal, including five game-winning goals. He also had three power-play goals.
Potter said that Sinjem was basically one of the best players on the team this year. His dynamic speed helped him step up as an underclassmen, and he grew on the ice defensively as a center, he added.
“He was a guy that whenever he got the puck, you always had that feeling that he could go and score a goal,” Potter said. “He brought a lot of energy to our team and a good leadership role model as a sophomore to help kind of get everyone on board.
“With just his high skill and his mindset for the game, it really helped him succeed this year.”
Lawler, an assistant captain, had six goals and 17 assists on 47 shots on goal. He had a power-play goal and also had a game-winning goal.
Potter said that Lawler was counted on for the power play and penalty kill and several other situations.
“He was a great leader for us, a guy that just continued to work hard all the time and help lead a young team to have a pretty promising year,” Potter said.
Johnson finished with two goals and 11 assists on 31 shots on goal, including two game-winning goals.
Potter said that Johnson was Champlin Park’s best defenseman as a sophomore and expanded his resume after earning all-conference honorable mention as a freshman last season.
Johnson was relied upon a lot with how many minutes he had on the ice, and Potter said he has a “very bright future” with the Rebels.
“He was a guy that we put out against every team’s top players, and he shut them down,” Potter said. “He was solid defensively but also was really effective at contributing and jumping up into the play offensively. But he knew when to go, knew when to stay back and knew when to play defense first.”
Sinjem and Johnson look to be staples for the program for the next few years, Potter said.
“You have high-skilled guys like that, and now you just hope everyone else kind of follows into place and works as hard as them, if not harder,” Potter said. “That’s kind of how you build a pretty good hockey team, when you got two guys with that high a skill but that work that hard lead the way, especially as sophomores.”
Thompson had nine goals and 14 assists on 63 shots on goal, including three game-winning goals.
Thompson entered the season as the leading returning player in points, and he once again contributed well on offense. Potter said that he was a good leader and is probably a guy that will be in the running to be a captain next year.
“Overall, he’s a guy that’s been there, done that, and now he’s just continuing to improve and push the guys behind him,” Potter said.
Bergstrom had 11 goals and six assists on 51 shots on goal, including a power-play goal. Potter said that he was the “hardest working guy on the ice.”
Bergstrom played on the line with Thompson and Lawler, and all three were effective when they wanted to move their feet, Potter added.
“He’s a great power forward type of guy,” Potter said. “He’ll get in on the forecheck and play the body and he was recognized throughout the year for that.”
Both Thompson and Bergstrom will be two seniors next season, and Potter said that will be a good leadership core with them and will give a lot of upside for next season.
Grant finished with 12 goals and nine assists on 43 shots on goal, including three power-play goals. Mus had eight goals and 12 assists on 25 shots on goal, including two power-play goals.
Grant and Mus both played on the line with Sinjem, and that all-sophomore line proved to be effective with a +7 plus/minus rating throughout the season.
Potter said that the key for Grant and Mus was being able to finish after Sinjem set them up, as they combined for 20 goals. Potter said they deserved the recognition to pile up as many points as they did as sophomores.
“Those are two kids that their motors never stopped,” Potter said. “They were some of the hardest working guys in the offensive zone on the forecheck, hardest working guys to get the puck out and work in the neutral zone.”
