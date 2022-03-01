If one only checked the final score Feb. 26 in the 5AA section semifinal between Champlin Park boys hockey and Rogers, they would have thought the top-seeded Royals dominated in a 5-1 win over the fourth-seeded Rebels.
But they would be wrong.
Champlin Park (15-11-1 overall) held their own against Rogers at Fogerty Arena in Blaine, going into the third period tied 1-1. Aside from a two-minute stretch that had three goals by the Royals, the Rebels were definitely in the match with a chance at the huge upset.
Even being outshot 22-12 in the first two periods, you could tell by the crowd who was playing better.
The Champlin Park side was loud and into the game, chanting and cheering on every hit and shot. The Rogers side was eerily quiet at times with a little bit of concern on some faces early on.
The Royals were using its depth early with shots by five different players, though none were particularly difficult saves for junior goalie Coen Neu.
Champlin Park’s first chance was a breakaway chance by senior forward Ryker Grant, but the puck was stolen. Still, the crowd was ready to erupt if he was able to deke past the defense, barely containing themselves from standing up on the play.
Then junior forward Evan Williams made two big hits to get the crowd really going as they rattled the stands, and a tough shot by junior forward Jordan Ronn was stopped for a save by junior goalie Cade Chapman.
But a penalty was called on junior forward Dom Palumbo to give the Rebels a power play with 8:44 left in the first period.
Williams then made the crowd go wild 44 seconds later, burying a shot on passes by senior forward Tyler Trombley and senior defenseman Nolan Peterson.
Williams raced to the stands and pumped his fist at the crowd.
The goal was made possible after Rogers thought they had cleared the puck far enough for a shift change. But Champlin Park quickly got the puck back into the offensive zone and had an odd-man rush at the net.
Williams had another shot saved a little later, and sophomore forward Trevor Aberwald had a 1-on-1 chance as he spun around and tried to poke the puck past Chapman. But that was stopped too.
Peterson also had a shot saved. Sophomore forward Will Burnevik added a big hit on the glass, and junior defenseman Drew Belleson blocked a shot.
It looked like the game was going to be 1-0 after one, but Rogers junior forward Sam Ranallo was able to score with just 47.6 seconds left to knot the game at 1-1.
Senior forward Hogan Sinjem and junior forward Dawson Jenson assisted on the goal, and the Rebels’ crowd reacted with boos when Sinjem’s name was called.
Sinjem transferred to Rogers from Champlin Park before this season.
The Rebels started the second period hot too but just couldn’t find the back of the net. Ronn and Aberwald had shots saved, and then tempers started to flare on the ice.
A scrum led to two penalties on Ronn and junior forward Matt Lomen, and a little later, senior forward/defenseman Ethan Mus was called for a penalty to give the Royals a 5-on-4 advantage.
Senior defenseman Roy Johnson and Ronn had blocked shots on the penalty kill, though, and Coen Neu made a save on another shot. Rogers junior defenseman Chase Cheslock had a shot go over the net, as well.
But the Rebels were able to keep the game tied 1-1 despite the penalty.
Grant and Ronn had a few blocked shots later, and Coen Neu made three huge saves in a row to keep it 1-1 at the end of two periods.
Sinjem was right in front of the net on a shot, but Coen Neu stopped that one. There was a 2-on-1 later that Coen Neu held his ground on, and there was another point-blank shot a little later that Neu stopped.
The last save once again brought the Rebels’ crowd to their feet.
And once again, the tempers began to flare on the ice as fights broke out at the end of the second period, leading to double penalties on both teams. Palumbo and Cheslock were put in the box for Rogers, and Grant and Peterson were put in the box for Champlin Park.
Peterson did get the first shot on goal in the third period, but then Rogers broke the tie in a big way.
Senior defenseman Miken Miller was able to beat Neu in front of the net with assists by Jenson and Sinjem. Of course, the fans booed again once the assists were announced.
But Champlin Park’s crowd quieted as the Rogers side began shaking the arena.
Lomen later knocked a shot from the blue line that somehow got through multiple players and Neu, which sent Lomen toward the Rogers student section where he slammed into the glass causing the crowd to get very loud.
Junior forward Carson Melquist and Cheslock assisted on the goal.
The Rebels called a timeout, but 20 seconds after it was over, Ranallo scored his second goal with assists to Jenson and Miller to make it 4-1 with 11:02 to go.
That caused some shock in the Rebels’ crowd as Rogers was now celebrating and chanting.
Mus later had a shot on a power play with an open side of the net right in front of him, but the puck went over the net. Junior forward Matthew Blodgett also had a shot saved.
And Miller added an empty net goal with 52.8 seconds to go to truly clinch the game for Rogers as the crowd started to pile out of the arena.
It was a tough way to end the year, but at the same time, Champlin Park really made Rogers work for the win in a game the Royals were favored heavily.
For the Rebels, defensemen Peterson and Johnson, forwards Trombley, Grant, Jason Reil and Mus – who also played on the defensive lines – and goalie Jack Mackeben all closed their high school careers.
Ronn (18 goals, 25 assists), Williams (25 goals, 13 assists), Blodgett (12 goals, 15 assists), Belleson (four goals, 17 assists), Aberwald (six goals, 13 assists), Burnevik (seven goals, five assists), sophomore defenseman Brody Olson (three goals, eight assists), junior forward Matthew Peterson (five goals, five assists) and Coen Neu (515 saves) are all expected to return to help lead this team next year.
Champlin Park 4, Mounds View 1
Champlin Park opened sections with a 4-1 win over Mounds View on Feb. 24 at Champlin Ice Forum.
Williams and Mus each scored twice, and Ronn added two assists. Aberwald and Johnson also had assists.
Coen Neu finished with 18 saves.
