A third period 5-minute major penalty led to two power-play goals for Centennial, and Champlin Park boys hockey fell just short of a comeback in a 5-3 loss on Dec. 12 at Champlin Ice Forum.
Senior captain defenseman Jake Heie, who was key all game on both penalty kills and 5-on-5 play during his time on the ice, was called for a 5-minute major for charging with 7 minutes, 32 seconds left in the third period.
The referees discussed the play for several minutes before ruling it a major penalty over the 2-minute minor variety. And it definitely hurt the Rebels as a major penalty gives a power play for five minutes that continues even after goals are scored.
Centennial took advantage with two goals before a penalty of their own made it a 4-on-4 game.
“I like the way our boys competed and battled,” coach Tom Potter said. “I am not going to be mad at a guy for playing the body. The way I feel about that 5-minute major, well, we’ll just keep that to myself.
“But at the end of the day, that’s a good hockey team we played, and we are going to grow from this experience and hopefully we see them again at sections.”
Junior Henry Bartle gave the Cougars a 3-2 lead at 6:46 of the third with assists to senior forward Josh O’Hara and senior forward Tommy Carls, and junior forward Connor Thompson score the second power-play goal at the 5:32 mark with assists by junior forward Gavin Forga and senior forward Jake Pierson. That made it 4-2.
Overall, the Rebels had seven penalties, and the Cougars had six penalties.
“I think we just got lazy,” Potter said. “We stopped moving our feet after the first period, and our guys tried to be too fancy and it got us some trouble and some bad situations, some odd-man rushes against us and because of that, we ended up having to take a couple of penalties at inopportune times.”
Pierson also had a penalty called after the goal-scoring play, and it led to a 4-on-4. Senior forward Robby Lawler found sophomore forward/defenseman Ethan Mus, who was able to beat the goalie for a goal that cut the deficit to 4-3.
The Rebels pulled sophomore goalie Carter Wostrel with 1:43 to go for an extra-man advantage, and it nearly led to the game-tying goal with four shots on goal.
Sophomore defenseman Nolan Peterson drilled shot that junior goalie Leo Troje was just able to keep out of the net by stopping the puck between his legs. Sophomore defenseman Roy Johnson also had a shot that nearly went in, and senior forward Devin Arneson also nearly scored.
But Centennial ended the hope for a comeback with an empty net goal by Thompson with 8.8 seconds to go.
“Our guys, they’re tenacious, they’re hungry, and when they want to go to work, we are a tough out,” Potter said. “Our team, we are really good when we are moving our feet, and in that last minute and a half, we were moving our feet. We were putting a lot of pressure, a lot of shots on net – getting to the dirty areas and trying to just get the dirty goal and get the puck in the net to tie it up.”
Champlin Park started the game fast with a goal less than three minutes into the game. Arneson scored with an assist to senior forward Caden Walters. Walters took the initial shot that was saved, but Arneson finished the chance off a rebound and blasted in the goal to the left, empty side of the net.
That lead remained through the end of the first period with a huge one-on-one save by Wostrel on a shot by Forga in the final minute of the period.
Centennial tied the game at 1-1 with a goal by Forga on passes by junior forward Max Hamstad and sophomore defenseman Matt Everson, and the two teams exchanged goals in the final five minutes of the second period.
Sophomore forward Hogan Sinjem blasted in a slap shot from a pass by Mus, who helped create a turnover at center ice. Centennial’s Bartle tied the game with passes from junior defenseman AJ LeMire and O’Hara about two minutes later.
Besides the 5-minute major, Champlin Park actually did very well on penalty kills. They killed all six minor penalties.
Heie had a couple of big hits on two first-period penalties, and Lawler had a nice play in the second period by chasing down a cleared puck and battling in the corner to waste some time off the clock. That play not only allowed for a line change but also limited Centennial’s chances with the man-advantage.
Wostrel also had a few key saves and finished with 32 in the game.
Potter that the plan on a penalty kill is to let the defensemen play aggressive and play the body to get the puck, while the forwards all have good sticks to protect the middle and the up-high pass.
“Our penalty kill is something that we stress before every game,” Potter said. “Obviously, penalties are going to happen – some good, some bad, some are different – but if have a good penalty kill that can weather the storm it gives some momentum off of it.”
Champlin Park 3, St. Francis 2
The Rebels (4-3 overall) bounced back with a 3-2 overtime win against St. Francis on Dec. 14.
Champlin Park still had seven penalties but killed all of them, and Lawler found junior forward Tanner Thompson 3:33 into overtime for the game-winner.
Sinjem, from sophomore forward Ryker Grant and Mus, and Mus, from Sinjem and Grant, scored goals in the first period.
