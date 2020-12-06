Champlin Park boys hockey should have one of the more experienced teams for the 2020-21 season.
The Rebels have 34 players that are expected back from last year’s roster, including several key players and starters.
This will be a much different season than in the past with the COVID-19 pandemic shortening the season and possibly putting a state tournament in jeopardy.
The season was set to begin on Dec. 3, but Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz made an executive order that suspended all prep sports through Dec. 18. So at the moment, the schedule has Champlin Park opening the year on Dec. 19 with the next game on Dec. 31. The schedule begins to have two games per week in 2021. There are 13 scheduled regular season games.
Practice and tryouts are on hold as well, so rosters have not been finalized yet. But based on the 2019-20 roster, there is a ton of talent expected to be back on the ice this season.
Two all-conference selections – junior forward Hogan Sinjem and junior defenseman Roy Johnson – and four honorable mentions – senior forwards Jack Bergstrom and Tanner Thompson, junior forward Ryker Grant and junior forward/defenseman Ethan Mus – are all expected to be key contributors again.
Junior goalie Carter Wostrel and senior goalie Hayden Huybers are also expected to complement each other in the net.
Senior forwards Noah Vizenor and Makhai Sparks, senior defensemen Ben Fischer, Sam Swayze and Lucas Aberwald and junior defenseman Nolan Peterson are also players to watch.
Sinjem led the offense with 15 goals and 15 assists, finishing the regular season with 79 shots on goal. Thompson had nine goals and 14 assists, and Bergstrom finished the year with 11 goals and six assists.
Grant had 12 goals and nine assists, and Johnson had Mus finished with eight goals and 12 assists. Vizenor had five goals and an assist, and Sparks chipped in a goal and two assists.
Johnson finished with two goals and 11 assists, and Peterson added two goals and eight assists. Aberwald had five assists.
Wostrel was 9-5 overall as the starting goalie. He finished with a 3.13 goals against average and a .893 save percentage with 367 total saves.
Huybers was 7-5 in the net with 295 saves. He had a 3.0 goals against average and a .878 save percentage.
Conference preview
The Rebels finished 16-10 overall in 2019-20 and lost in the 5AA section quarterfinals at Totino-Grace. They finished 5-7 in the Northwest Suburban Conference to take ninth.
The shortened season for 2020-21 will have every game be against conference teams until the postseason to limit the potential for the spread of COVID-19.
Champlin Park is currently expected to open the season at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at Maple Grove at the Maple Grove Community Ice Arena.
The next game is at 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, against Rogers at Champlin Ice Forum.
The bulk of the schedule is in January with the Rebels hosting Elk River (7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7), Maple Grove (7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16) and Andover (7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28) at Champlin Ice Forum.
They travel to Anoka Ice Arena to take on Anoka at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, and to Brooklyn Park Community Center to face Totino-Grace at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14. Champlin Park also travels to Centennial Sports Arena to take on Centennial at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, and to Fogerty Arena to face Blaine at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30.
The Rebels have two home games and two away games in February. They travel to Fogerty Arena at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, and to Osseo Ice Arena at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13.
Champlin Park hosts Coon Rapids (7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4) and Armstrong/Cooper (7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11) at Champlin Ice Arena.
Andover won the conference last season with an 11-0-1 record (26-4-1 overall) and a Class 2A state consolation title.
Only one of the top 14 points finishers on the team are back this season, however. Senior Garrett Schifsky had 22 goals and 16 assists last season, and senior goalie Will Larson is back after he finished with a .925 save percentage and an 14-3 record in the net.
Blaine was second in the conference with an 11-1 record (19-9) before falling to Maple Grove in the 5AA section final.
Senior Jack Reimann is one of the top forwards back. He had 13 goals and 22 assists. Sophomore Bryce Laager (seven goals, 13 assists) also returns.
The top defenseman expected to be back is junior Finn Loftus (goal, 26 assists). Senior goalie Ryan Wallin is back as well after posting a 16-6 record and a .908 save percentage in the net.
Maple Grove was 10-2 (17-8) and took third in the conference before finishing as the Class 2A state consolation runner-up.
Senior defenseman Henry Nelson, who is committed to play for NCAA Division I Notre Dame, and senior forward Kyle Kukkonen, who is committed to NCAA Division I Michigan Tech, are two top players expected back.
Other expected returners for the Crimson include senior forward Sam Jacobs, senior defenseman Cal Thomas, senior forward Chris Kiernan, senior defenseman Ian Barbour, senior defenseman Ethan Elias, senior forward Grant Zick and sophomore forward Landen Gunderson.
Nelson had 11 goals and 25 assists, and Kukkonen had six goals and 12 assists before he broke his leg in December and had to miss the rest of the season.
Jacobs had 15 goals and 18 assists, and Thomas had seven goals and 20 assists. Kernan collected 11 goals and 17 assists.
Gunderson (three goals, 18 assists), Barbour (seven goals, 16 assists), Elias (six goals, 12 assists) and Zick (nine goals, five assists) all finished with double-digit points.
Senior goalie Jack Wieneke was 10-7 with a .903 save percentage in the net.
