Champlin Park senior Noah Vizenor closed out his high school career June 15-16 in the Class 3A state meet at Bunker Hills Golf Course.
Vizenor earned an All-Northwest Suburban Conference selection with a mid-conference and conference total of 159 and a 10 of 14 rounds total of 383.this season. And he closed his time representing the Rebels on the course with a 58th-place overall finish at state with a 16-over par 160.
Just how challenging was this field? Northfield junior Nate Stevens took home the individual title with a Class 3A state record 10-under par score of 134. That score also tied The Blake School’s Derek Hitchner’s Class 2A state champion score of 134 from 2016.
Minnetonka senior Ian Meyer was runner-up with an 8-under par 136 – the second best score in state history. And eight other golfers finished under par for the tournament. Four other golfers were just 1-over par, and two others were 2-over par.
That is a very strong top 16 in 2021 after no state tournament in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vizenor started the tournament with a 78 on June 15.
He started on the back nine, which was the West course, and he parred seven of the nine holes. He did bogey the 13th hole and double bogeyed the 17th hole.
He had three more bogeys on the front nine, which was the East course, but he also had six more pars.
Vizenor closed the tournament with an 82 on June 16.
He had a tough start to the day with two double bogeys and a bogey before getting a birdie on the 13th hole. He bogeyed the next hole, had a couple of pars and had two more double bogeys on the 17th and 18th holes.
Vizenor battled on the East course, though. He birdied the first and fifth holes, had four pars and three bogeys.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.