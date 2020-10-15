Sophomore Ethan Ibarra just made the cut for an All-Northwest Suburban Conference honorable mention Oct. 7 in the conference meet at Bassett Creek Park in Crystal.

Ibarra finished 41st overall in 18 minutes, 16.5 seconds to lead the Rebels boys team (312) to 11th out of 14 teams.

It is the second straight season that Ibarra earned an honorable mention.

Champlin Park had four other top 85 finishes.

Junior Keegan Poston took 61st in 18:45.7, and senior Kyle Ostendorf took 80th in 19:23.3. Senior Blake Olson was 83rd in 19:33.8, and Isaac McKeon finished 84th in 19:46.7.

A few other finishers didn’t count toward the final score.

Eighth grader Caleb Ibarra took 87th in 19:51.2, and junior Grayson Holtz took 90th in 19:57.2.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments