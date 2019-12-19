It was not your typical regular-season matchup in December.
Champlin Park boys basketball coach Mark Tuchscherer said it was more of a possession game Dec. 13 in a 56-53 loss at Armstrong.
“It is more like playoff basketball when every possession is so important and it is low-scoring like that,” Tuchscherer said. “That’s a game where execution, really on both ends of the floor, is important, and yeah, we came up short. This early in the season, I see that as an opportunity for us to use that as fuel.”
Tuchscherer said the goal is to play for March each season, and 5AAAA section teams can expect similar grind-it-out games with seasons on the line, especially with so many Northwest Suburban Conference teams in the mix – including Park Center, Spring Lake Park and Osseo.
That’s what makes the conference schedule – which includes teams from both the Rebels’ North division and the West division – so important throughout the year to prepare for the type of game that March gives.
“We have 14 teams in our conference, and there aren’t a lot of easy games,” Tuchscherer said. “And I schedule a tough non-conference schedule on purpose, because we have to get ready for that three-game stretch in March. It takes three games to get into the state tournament, and that’s s what we are playing for.
“We’ll get better.”
Champlin Park did have a chance to win a game that featured several momentum swings. Senior guard Jared Walter stole a pass and ran in for an easy layup to tie it 53-53, and the Rebels forced another turnover to get the ball back with 10.3 seconds to go.
Tuchscherer called a timeout to draw up a play, and it was designed to be a full-court press break play where the ball gets into the hands of the point guard with a big forward under the hoop.
And the north-south drive by the offense gives an opportunity to get a chance under the hoop with plenty of time for an extra pass or to get a putback.
But on a pass to halfcourt, Armstrong seniors Adam Biewen and Jake Breitbach helped force a steal that gave the ball back to the Falcons.
Senior forward Cooper Olson did get a block on a shot attempt, but the ball remained with Armstrong. A play was drawn up after a timeout with 2.4 seconds to go, and Breitbach drained a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
“That was the idea, but they made a good defensive play and got a finger on it or a hand on it,” Tuchscherer said. “That’s the way the ball bounces sometimes, and sometimes it goes through the net for the other team. You have to learn from that.”
The game was slow and choppy, and both teams had several players sitting throughout the game with foul trouble.
In the second half, senior forward Francis Nwaokorie, senior guard Devon Moore, junior guard Joseph Strong and Olson all had to sit after they picked up their third or fourth fouls. And all four had to sit at the same time for a few minutes with a Breitbach 3-pointer giving the Falcons a 38-33 lead.
But Champlin Park battled back. Senior forward Ethan Rens knocked down a few free throws and also had a steal, and senior forward Dom Witt came off the bench for a 3-pointer and a basket inside – where he spun around a defender and banked it in.
That gave the Rebels a 40-39 lead, and starting players were then able to re-enter the game with a lead.
That led to a balanced offensive attack. Nwaokorie led Champlin Park with 13 points, but senior guard TJ Moberg and junior guard Dylan Gichaba each added eight points. Walter had seven points, and Olson and Rens each had six points. Witt finished with five points.
Overall, the Rebels had 19 points off the bench.
“We had an awesome effort off the bench,” Tuchscherer said. “That’s what it takes, and you are going to need that down the stretch in March. We are already getting that depth. We have a good team, a good varsity team that a lot of different guys could be starting for us.
“I am really proud of how our bench stepped up and responded tonight.”
Champlin Park trailed 29-24 at halftime, but they stepped up to retake the lead after a 7-0 run. Moberg hit a 3-pointer, and Olson scored on a pass by Nwaokorie. Nwaokorie added a basket inside from a pass by Strong to make it 31-29.
The Rebels also led 20-15 in the first half.
Moberg drained a 3-pointer to give Champlin Park a 14-13 lead, and Walter found Nwaokorie underneath for a basket. Rens banked in another shot, and Walter hit two free throws.
But the Falcons fought back each time with runs of their own.
“A lot of good athletes on the floor and credit to Armstrong, they hit some huge shots and nothing bigger than the last shot,” Tuchscherer said.
Rebels at .500
Champlin Park (2-2 overall) started the season with an 80-52 loss to Eastview in the Big 12 Classic on Nov. 30, but the Rebels bounced back with an 87-60 win over Robbinsdale Cooper on Dec. 3 and a 63-41 win against Waseca in the Tip Off Classic at Hopkins High School.
Nwaokorie began the season with 16 points and 14 rebounds in the loss to Eastview. Walter had nine points, and Gichaba added eight points. Olson finished with seven points and six rebounds, and Moberg had seven points and four assists.
Nwaokorie added 22 points and 11 rebounds in the win over Cooper. Rens had 14 points, and Witt added 13 points and six rebounds. Gichaba collected 12 points, and Olson had eight points.
Nwaokorie had his third straight double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds in the win over Waseca. Olson added 12 points, and Gichaba chipped in 11 points. Moberg had nine points.
