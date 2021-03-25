Champlin Park boys basketball improved to 19-0 overall and advanced to the 5AAAA section semifinals March 20 with a 79-39 win over eighth-seeded Irondale.

The host Rebels were tied 14-14 before they took over the game, ending the first half on a 32-8 run.

Senior forward Francis Nwaokorie, who had 28 points, was a big reason for the surge. He had 18 points in the first half with three baskets inside and two traditional 3-point plays during the run that put Champlin Park up 46-22 at halftime.

Nwaokorie was actually being triple-teamed inside and missed a couple of shots early, but he knocked down a 3-pointer and that got him rolling.

Senior guards Dylan Gichaba, Adrian Mogaka and Robert Feahn also chipped in to build the big first-half lead. Gichaba had all nine of his points in the first 18 minutes, and Feahn had all five of his, including a 3-pointer that gave the Rebels the lead for good – breaking the 14-14 tie.

Mogaka had five of his seven points.

Senior guard Josh Strong had a better second half with nine of his 16 points, and Nwaokorie remained dominant with 10 more points.

Strong had a steal and a dunk to put Champlin Park up 59-31, and Nwaokorie later added a dunk of his own to push the lead to 64-35.

Two free throws by senior forward Darian Hoek with just over three minutes to go started a running clock, as the lead was now up to 36 points at 71-35.

The top-ranked Rebels continue the playoffs at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, against fourth-seeded Osseo in the 5AAAA section semifinals. Second-seeded Mounds View hosts third-seeded Park Center in the other semifinal.

The winners play Thursday, March 25, at the high seed for a chance to go to state.

