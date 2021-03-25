Champlin Park boys basketball improved to 19-0 overall and advanced to the 5AAAA section semifinals March 20 with a 79-39 win over eighth-seeded Irondale.
The host Rebels were tied 14-14 before they took over the game, ending the first half on a 32-8 run.
Senior forward Francis Nwaokorie, who had 28 points, was a big reason for the surge. He had 18 points in the first half with three baskets inside and two traditional 3-point plays during the run that put Champlin Park up 46-22 at halftime.
Nwaokorie was actually being triple-teamed inside and missed a couple of shots early, but he knocked down a 3-pointer and that got him rolling.
Senior guards Dylan Gichaba, Adrian Mogaka and Robert Feahn also chipped in to build the big first-half lead. Gichaba had all nine of his points in the first 18 minutes, and Feahn had all five of his, including a 3-pointer that gave the Rebels the lead for good – breaking the 14-14 tie.
Mogaka had five of his seven points.
Senior guard Josh Strong had a better second half with nine of his 16 points, and Nwaokorie remained dominant with 10 more points.
Strong had a steal and a dunk to put Champlin Park up 59-31, and Nwaokorie later added a dunk of his own to push the lead to 64-35.
Two free throws by senior forward Darian Hoek with just over three minutes to go started a running clock, as the lead was now up to 36 points at 71-35.
The top-ranked Rebels continue the playoffs at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, against fourth-seeded Osseo in the 5AAAA section semifinals. Second-seeded Mounds View hosts third-seeded Park Center in the other semifinal.
The winners play Thursday, March 25, at the high seed for a chance to go to state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.