Champlin Park boys basketball lost almost all of its minutes from last season’s state qualifying team, so the 2021-22 season wasn’t expected to be easy as the new lineup looked to jell under new coach Aaron Kloeppner.
And with the difficult Northwest Suburban Conference which has several ranked teams, no game is easy, even for more experienced teams.
While the Rebels (4-12 overall, 4-7 conference) do have mostly seniors starting, only senior guard Ayo Taki played consistent minutes on last year’s team, and he is still in a new role as a captain and offensive leader this season.
Senior captain guard Ethan Lukandwa, senior captain forward Alex Gamber, senior guard/forwards Lorenzo Andrews and Branden Shaffa and senior guards Zlanpoe Zuo and Laju Denedo are also suddenly in new roles this season.
But there are also younger players, like sophomore guards Luke Graff and Amory Peterson. Graff is the second-leading scorer on the team and a starter, and Peterson is a role player coming off the bench.
There has been some improvement throughout the year with Champlin Park winning four of the last 10 games following an 0-6 start. That included a close win over Maple Grove, which is currently fifth in the conference.
Last week was definitely a bump in the road with losses to top-ranked Park Center and Coon Rapids, but six of the final eight games of the regular season are against teams that are .500 or worse.
Playing the best basketball heading into sections is every team’s goal, and the Rebels will be looking to get closer to .500 in the next few weeks.
Park Center 74, Champlin Park 42
The first half was not what Champlin Park wanted Feb. 2 against top-ranked Park Center.
Several turnovers allowed the Pirates to score in transition, and the Rebels had trouble getting shots off against the press.
That led to a 21-5 deficit early and a 45-18 deficit at halftime.
Fouls also didn’t help with Taki needing to sit much of the first half with multiple fouls. He had just three points in the first half. Graff led Champlin Park with five points in the first 18 minutes, and Zuo, Denedo and Andrews also scored.
But two driving layups by Taki and Zuo led to the best run for the Rebels in the first half, cutting the deficit to 23-11 at the time.
Zuo had an offensive putback to start Champlin Park’s scoring in the second half. Lukandwa later scored inside, and Graff hit a 3-pointer to cut the Pirate’s lead to 54-25.
Graff hit one more 3-pointer later in the half, but the deficit ballooned to 66-30 to lead to a running clock.
Taki found his form late with a 3-pointer, a field goal and a couple of free throws to help the Rebels go on 10-0 run to cut the deficit to 66-40.
He also added an offensive putback and ended up leading Champlin Park with 12 points, but that was as close as the Rebels would get.
Graff was second on the team with 11 points, and Zuo and Denedo chipped in with six points a piece. Lukandwa had four points, and Andrews added three.
Coon Rapids 80, Champlin Park 74
Champlin Park fell behind by 13 points at halftime Feb. 4 but did claw back a bit in the second half before falling 80-74 at Coon Rapids.
Taki finished with 20 points, and Zuo and Andrews chipped in with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Lukandwa had nine points, and Graff and Denedo each had five.
Three Cardinals’ scored 20 or more points – sophomore guard Khi-Johnn Cummings-Coleman with 25, senior guard M.J. Galimah with 22 and senior forward Elijah Smith with 20.
