Champlin Park boys basketball came into the 5AAAA section semifinal March 10 against Spring Lake Park with high hopes following a win over the Panthers on senior night to close the regular season.
The third-seeded Rebels (18-10 overall) didn’t have the same shooting percentage in the section semifinal at Coon Rapids High School, and second-seeded and ninth-ranked Spring Lake Park (23-5) was lights out all game, led by senior guard Gabe Myren’s 33 points.
The Panthers hit nine 3-pointers, including six in the first half, and they led by as many as 31 points in the second half.
The loss doesn’t define the season though. Champlin Park finished second in the Northwest Suburban North Conference and remained contenders after losing so many key offensive players a year ago, which included 60 points per game, coach Mark Tuchscherer said.
“These boys were just kind of waiting for their opportunity, and that’s kind of how it is at Champlin Park,” Tuchscherer said. “They grow up. They see the teams in front of them compete at a high level, and they want to kind of outdo the seasons before them and they want to make their mark.
“These boys all stepped up this season, and it’s tough to judge the team on one game. But we are very proud of their effort throughout their years.”
Spring Lake Park started strong with a 19-6 lead early in the first half thanks to 3-pointers by senior guard Jacob Say, senior forward Blake Remme, junior forward Kaleb Skelly and Myren. Myren added an offensive putback and a steal and a dunk.
But after a timeout, the Rebels went on a 10-0 run.
Junior forward Francis Nwaokorie had a 3-point play after driving hard to the rim and getting fouled, and he scored again on the next possession. Senior guard TJ Moberg then kept a possession alive with an offensive rebound and found senior forward Dom Witt for a 3-pointer.
Senior forward Rashard Scott followed with an offensive putback to cut the deficit to 19-16.
The Panthers pushed the lead back to nine twice, but Champlin Park made one last comeback to cut the deficit to 32-28.
Senior guard Devon Moore and Skelly exchanged 3-pointers, and Moore added a basket inside. Senior guard Jared Walter then drove the rim, made the shot and was fouled. He added the free throw to make it a four-point game.
Skelly and Myren led Spring Lake Park back to a 12-point lead before Moore, who had nine of his 11 points in the first half, scored at the buzzer to cut the Rebels’ deficit to 40-30 at halftime.
Champlin Park trailed by double-digits for the entire second half. Senior forward Cooper Olson did what he could with nine of his 11 points in the final 18 minutes, and Walter added a few baskets to finish with 10 points.
Witt drained another 3-pointer late to finish with eight points, and the Rebels did close the game on a 16-6 run after the Panthers went to the bench.
Junior guard Dylan Gichaba and Nwaokorie each had five points, and Scott finished with three. Junior guard Josh Strong, junior forward Stephen Weah and Moberg also added baskets in the second half.
Tuchscherer said the Champlin Park players did keep their heads up and played until the end, but the Panthers just played better.
“Spring Lake Park played outstanding, and they’ve played great all season.” Tuchscherer said. “I think they earned the victory. They played awesome, and it was tough for us.”
Senior guard AJ Messinger (46 points), senior forward Ethan Rens (147 points), Moberg (147 points), Moore (181 points), Olson (222 points), Scott (69 points), Walter (97 points) and Witt (150 points) finished their high school basketball careers.
Tuchscherer said he’s known the seniors since they were little boys. He said they came through the program and left their footprint on Champlin Park basketball.
“We came up short, but 18 wins is pretty darn good,” Tuchscherer said. “I think nine of our 10 losses were to top-10 teams. We competed. We didn’t take a backseat to anybody and played some of the best in the state this year.
“The boys have tons to be proud of and to keep their heads high.”
There will be several key players returning next season – including Nwaokorie (337 points), Strong (238 points) and Gichaba (156 points). Tuchscherer said those three are expected to form a nucleus for next year.
The JV, sophomore and freshman teams also won a lot of games this year and should help keep the program strong in the future.
“Having all those seniors kind of as role models and picking up these juniors, I think that was a good experience for them overall this season,” Tuchscherer said.
