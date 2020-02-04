Champlin Park boys basketball split games last week with the one win coming against a conference opponent.
The Rebels (10-7 overall, 6-1 Northwest Suburban North) trail Maple Grove (13-3, 7-0 ) by a game but are ahead of Andover (9-9, 4-3) and Blaine (7-9, 4-3) by two games.
Pirates 82, Rebels 65
Junior guard Josh Strong and junior forward Francis Nwaokorie both had big games for Champlin Park with a combined 39 points, but Park Center senior Dain Dainja proved to be tough to handle in the 82-65 loss Jan. 28.
Dainja had 22 of his 30 points in the first half and added several blocks for the host Pirates.
Much of Strong’s damage came in the first half, as well. He had 15 of his 21 points in the first 18 minutes.
Strong had a layup after a steal that led to one of three ties early in the first half, but Park Center led by double-digits for much of the game.
Strong had an assist to senior guard TJ Moberg, and Moberg added a steal and an assist on a pass to senior forward Rashard Scott, who banked in a bucket high off the glass to cut an early deficit to 13-10.
Strong later hit a 3-pointer to keep the Rebels within three points, but Park Center built up a 26-13 lead.
Strong had another steal and drove in for a traditional 3-point play to cut the deficit to 30-23 a little later, but the Pirates went back up by double-digits and led 41-29 at halftime.
Strong scored another basket on a pass by Nwaokorie in the second half, and senior forward Ethan Rens and junior guard Dylan Gichaba exchanged baskets to cut a once 20-point deficit to 52-36.
Rens later hit a 3-pointer, and Rens, Nwaokorie and Strong combined to go 6-of-8 from the line to cut the deficit even more.
Senior forward Dom Witt drilled a 3-pointer, and Nwaokorie added a basket to cut Park Center’s lead to 63-52. The Rebels got the ball back with a chance to cut into the lead even more, but a miss allowed the Pirates to score in transition to stop the run.
Champlin Park fell behind by 20 points again and never recovered.
Rens added nine points, and Witt picked up seven.
Rebels 76, Cardinals 61
The Rebels bounced back with a 76-61 win over Coon Rapids on Jan. 31.
Champlin Park jumped out to a 37-29 lead at halftime and built on the lead in the second half.
Nwaokorie finished with a team-high 23 points, and Gichaba added 12. Senior forward Cooper Olson and Strong each had 11 points, and Rens chipped in eight.
