Champlin Park boys basketball had a season to remember in 2021, winning 20 straight to open the season and making the Class 4A state tournament undefeated.
While it ended in an upset in the state quarterfinals, the Rebels were the top-ranked team for most of the season.
Almost the entire team has graduated, so there will be a little bit of a rebuild. Plus, Aaron Kloeppner takes over as head coach after Mark Tuchsherer stepped down.
Kloeppner, a 2016 high school graduate, was an assistant with the team last season.
Graduates Francis Nwaokorie (19.8 points per game), Josh Strong (19.7 ppg), Dylan Gichaba (11.1 ppg) and Adrian Mogaka (7.1 ppg) are among those that will be impossible to replace.
Instead, the program needs to build a new identity with the talent it does have.
Senior 6-2 guard Ayo Taki (56 points) is ranked 96th in the Class of 2022 as the No. 20 senior small forward is one of the top returners.
Junior 6-2 guard Micaiah Strong is ranked 149th in the Class of 2023 as the No. 44 shooting guard on PrepHoops.com, and sophomore 6-2 guard Amory Peterson is ranked 84th in the Class of 2024 as the No. 22 sophomore shooting guard.
Senior 5-11 guard Luke Graff, senior 6-2 guard Ethan Lukandwa, senior 6-3 guard Branden Shaffa, senior 5-11 guard Laju Denedo and senior 6-5 forward Alexander Gamber are other returners from last year’s roster. But none of those players had many minutes.
Other newcomers include senior forward/guard 6-0 Lorenzo Andrews, senior 6-1 guard Zlanpoe Zuo, senior 6-0 guard Jaiden Plunkett, junior 5-11 guard Mason Thielke, junior 6-2 guard Drew Kaluza, junior 6-1 guard Joseph Cummings, junior 5-10 guard Lucas Dubois, junior 6-0 guard Abdulsamad Mohammed, junior 6-4 forward Tanner Hanson and sophomore 6-2 guard Parrish Wallace.
There will be a short learning curve for this new group with so many tough teams on the schedule, including Class 4A teams, top-ranked Wayzata, second-ranked Park Center and 10th-ranked Maple Grove and Class 3A top-ranked Totino-Grace.
