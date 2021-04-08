This wasn’t the way the Champlin Park boys basketball team envisioned their season ending, entering the Class 4A state tournament undefeated and ranked No. 1 in the state.
But the Rebels (21-1 overall) couldn’t overcome some missed opportunities and another overtime March 31 in a 70-61 loss to fourth-seeded Maple Grove in the state quarterfinals at Osseo High School.
The shots weren’t falling like they had been all year, and the game was very physical inside with the referees deciding to let some contact go on both ends of the floor. But in the end, the Crimson defense was able to disrupt the flow of the Champlin Park offense for much of the game.
Still, the Rebels showed fight as they have all season with yet another close game. Senior forward Francis Nwaokorie drained a 3-pointer with two seconds to go in regulation to tie the game 56-56.
The defense was able to get some key steals to help with the late comeback, as well, but Maple Grove didn’t let it faze them. The Crimson were able to score the first eight points in overtime and also take time off the clock to limit the possessions.
Maple Grove also took advantage in transition after a missed shot or a turnover for much of the game.
Senior Morgan Moore has seven of his 25 points in overtime. He knocked down a 3-pointer to make it 59-56, and he later scored inside to make it 63-56.
Senior forward Dylan Gichaba knocked down a couple of free throws after being fouled inside, and senior guard Adrian Mogaka was able to knock down a 3-pointer on a pass by Nwaokorie following a turnover to cut the Rebels’ deficit to 64-61.
Both teams called timeouts, and the Crimson turned the ball over.
Maple Grove was able to close out the game at the free-throw line, and Champlin Park players suffered the pain of defeat – sitting on the bench with their hands on their head in disbelief.
It is a sudden exit, one that is obviously tough to take for a team that hadn’t lost to anyone up to that point. And in a normal season – one without a pandemic – there would at least be another game in the consolation bracket.
Instead, several seniors, including seniors Josh Strong and Robert Feahn, Nwaokorie, Gichaba, and Mogaka, had to wrap their heads around the knowledge that this was the end of their high school careers. The other seniors are guard Baron Bahn and forwards Darian Hoek and Isaiah Miller.
But the accomplishments of the year cannot be forgotten. This was a team that rattled off 21 straight wins after the pandemic shut the season down until mid-January.
The offseason was non-existent, and this team had to come together and get on the same page very quickly. It did help to have a strong senior class, but it is still a challenge.
This team won the Northwest Suburban Conference title as the only team with over 20 wins in the conference.
The Rebels survived close games against Maple Grove, Robbinsdale Armstrong, Park Center (twice), Osseo (twice) and Totino-Grace (twice) in the regular season, and then they were able to beat Osseo and Park Center, once again in overtime, for the third time to advance to the program’s first state meet since 2017.
This was also the third time in seven years that Champlin Park was undefeated going into the state tournament.
The goal of a state title didn’t happen, as the Rebels couldn’t pull off one more close win in the third meeting against Maple Grove on a neutral site. But overall, it was a solid season with this group joining other great state-qualifying classes in Champlin Park history.
Maple Grove 70, Champlin Park 61
The Rebels did have their chances in this game after taking a 20-19 lead into the second half.
Nwaokorie, who had a monster game with 31 points, was able to score and get the foul call before knocking down a free throw for a traditional 3-point play – giving Champlin Park a 26-23 lead.
But Maple Grove senior Terence Anthony-Larmouth, junior Jon Haakenson and Moore would put the Crimson ahead after making shots, but the game was tied again 32-32 following a basket and some free throws by Nwaokorie.
Haakenson later hit a 3-pointer in transition to give the Crimson a 35-32 lead, and both teams traded scores with Strong, Feahn and Gichaba all scoring for the Rebels.
Champlin Park trailed 39-38 and forced a turnover with eight minutes to go. The Rebels had several possessions for the next minute but turned the ball over three times, with the last turnover turning into a dunk for Moore.
Feahn later picked up a steal and a layup to cut the deficit to 45-44, but the Crimson scored the next six points.
Nwaokorie and Gichaba helped cut that deficit to two, 51-49, however. Nwaokorie hit three of four free throws and had a block, and Gichaba had a block and also hit a jumper on a pass by Strong.
Gichaba, who had 12 points, later had a dunk and another inside score, both after offensive rebounds. Anthony-Larmouth only hit one of two free throws on a 1-and-1 with 11 seconds to go, and that allowed Champlin Park a chance to tie.
Nwaokorie got open and knocked down a huge pressure-filled shot to send the fans and the bench into a frenzy and the game into overtime.
But that was the last time the game would be tied.
Strong had six points in the first half but was held to two points in the second half.
The Rebels built a 12-6 lead early, but it was quickly erased after some missed shots and free throws.
Anthony-Larmouth had a 3-pointer and a block in the final seconds to help cut Champlin Park’s lead to just one at halftime.
Just five Rebels scored in the game. Joining Nwaokorie, Gichaba and Strong were Mogaka (six points) and Feahn (four points).
Haakenson had 20 points for Maple Grove to complement Moore’s 25 points. Anthony-Larmouth had 13 points.
