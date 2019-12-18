It is a new season, and there will be four new starters for the Champlin Park boys basketball team in 2019-20.
Turning over most of the starting lineup from last season’s 5AAAAA section runner-up squad leaves some question marks, but coach Mark Tuchscherer wrote in a preview questionnaire that it shouldn’t affect the balance from the post and guard play.
And that means the goal remains the same after last season’s tough triple overtime ending to then top-ranked Park Center in the section final. The Rebels finished 23-6 overall last season.
“Our goal is to win the North division of the (Northwest Suburban Conference) again and to win the section,” Tuchsherer wrote.
Junior 6-foot-7 forward Francis Nwaokorie is a returning letterwinner who finished with seven points and 5.6 rebounds per game last season. He is expected to take on an even bigger role this season as a leader in the post.
Senior 6-foot-7 forward Cooper Olson and senior 6-foot-3 guard Jared Walter are also key returning letterwinners.
Olson averaged three points per game last season and signed a National Letter of Intent to play at the NCAA Division II University of Mary (North Dakota). He also had 15 blocks and 16 steals.
Walter is a two-year starter that averaged three points and two rebounds per game last season, but the NCAA Division III Bethel University recruit is also considered a “great on-ball defender.” He had 19 steals and four blocks last year.
Senior 5-foot-10 guard TJ Moberg also returns. Moberg, a NCAA Division III University of Wisconsin-Superior recruit, finished with 63 points last season.
Senior 6-foot-6 forward Ethan Rens, senior 6-foot guard Devon Moore, junior 6-foot-5 forward Dylan Gichaba and junior 6-foot guard Josh Strong also look to make an impact this season.
All four players played minutes last season – Rens (48 points), Moore (19 points), Gichaba (16 points) and Strong (eight points).
“We play smart, together and we play hard,” Tuchscherer wrote. “There are many who could step up for us throughout the season. We should be a solid team.”
Four top players graduated – NCAA Division II Augustana (South Dakota) University’s Bennett Otto (457 points, 133 rebounds, 114 assists, 75 steals), NCAA Division I University of Missouri-Kansas City’s Jacob Johnson (427 points, 116 rebounds), NCAA Division II Missouri Western State University’s Alex John (200 points, 119 rebounds) and Kato Seley (156 points, 108 rebounds).
So far this season, Nwaokorie (68 points, 39 rebounds, eight assists, six steals, two blocks) Gichaba (39 points, seven rebounds), Olson (33 points, 11 rebounds), Moberg (27 points, six rebounds), senior 6-foot-2 forward Dom Witt (25 points, eight rebounds), and Rens (22 points, even rebounds) are leading Champlin Park.
Walter (19 points, nine rebounds) and Strong (10 points, five rebounds) are also helping.
