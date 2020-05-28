Ryan Thom was hired as the new head coach for Champlin Park baseball near the end of September, and he started to get things rolling for 2020.
Finishing the schedule, hiring coaches, and planning captains practices were just some of the items Thom needed to do throughout the winter to get ready. And he said everything was rolling, that was until the COVID-19 pandemic.
There wasn’t much information on the pandemic’s spread in the United States early on, but that changed quickly in mid-March.
Thom met with coaches March 8 to hash out the tryout process and finish the plan for the season. One coach brought up the pandemic, but no one really believed anything was going to happen to shut the season down, Thom said.
But on March 12 everything changed when the NCAA men’s basketball tournament was canceled. Thom said there was a parent’s meeting on that day, and things seemed like they were now looking serious.
“We were ready to go on (March 16), and then things just got shut down,” Thom said. “It seemed like just with all the preparation leading up to it, that it just hit everybody so fast – because it was at that sweet spot, a week before the season started. It just canceled everything, and that was really the toughest part.”
Thom replaced Cory Davis, the coach since 1996, but he was a sophomore coach for the program for several years. So he had an idea of what kind of team he was getting and didn’t feel like he needed to rebuild anything coming into the season, he said, and that made the official cancellation of the season even more devastating.
The Rebels upset top-seeded Totino-Grace to make the 5AAAA section semifinals in 2019 and were also able to play at CHS Field, the home of the St. Paul Saints.
That experience was looking to help a strong returning class have another shot at making state this season, and the offseason showed promise with captains’ practices bringing 60-plus players to the gym once a week.
Thom said he expected around 10 seniors to contribute, including returners Tyler Hanson, Max Mazzei, Tyler Guckeen, Nick Streitz, Max Fegestad and Jacob Prosch.
Juniors Cameron Hammonds, Evan Hammonds, Tanner Thompson, Aman Gupta, Sam Berg and James Grindle were also returning to the varsity team after being on varsity as sophomores.
But instead of practicing in March, the waiting game began when the season was first suspended after Gov. Tim Walz closed schools.
Thom tried to stay connected on Google Classroom by giving workouts, optional workouts and encouragement. But after a month, the official cancellation came on April 23 and Thom had to reach out to the seniors.
“A big thing ended before it ever began, and it is really hard to wrap your head around it and I know the seniors were crushed by the news,” Thom said.
The potential was there. Guckeen was a returning first-team All-Northwest Suburban Conference selection in 2019.
Guckeen was 23-for-72 (.319 average) with seven RBIs in 2019. He finished with three doubles. Guckeen had 105 putouts with 117 chances and had just one error behind the plate. He also had 11 assists.
Cameron Hammonds was an honorable mention last season.
Thom looked at the depth of the team and the pitching staff and was looking forward to a good season, he said.
Hammonds was 19-for-60 (.317 average) with eight RBIs and 15 runs scored. He had seven stolen bases and three doubles. He had one error on 29 chances and had 28 putouts.
Throw in Tyler Hanson who was selected to the All-5AAAA section team after finishing 4-for-12 in four games in the section tournament with two doubles and two runs scored.
Gupta, Streitz, Prosch and Feggestad all pitched innings last season, including in the section tournament. Gupta allowed five earned runs on 28 hits and one walk in 29 2/3 innings, striking out 18. He was expected to be one of the top starters on the Rebels.
“I was really looking forward to what these guys could do,” Thom said. “We had some key guys coming back, and I was really optimistic.”
Senior class
Thom said he has a lot of great things to talk about the senior class that finished their high school careers.
The seniors were the first to pop into Thom’s head when considering the head coach position after Davis stepped down, he said.
“The seniors worked hard, had great attitudes and were talented, so I thought it was going to be a lot of fun.” Thom said.
Besides talent, Thom said their characters were strong as well – showing up early, staying extra time at practice, helping to set up and clean up and doing the right things in the classroom.
Thom also said they had good personalities and were fun to interact with, especially in the dugout.
“Like a lot of sports, the camaraderie that goes along in the season, I was really looking forward to this year,” Thom said. “It was going to be a lot of fun being with this group of guys.”
The section tournament was to begin this week.
Looking ahead to 2021
The Minnesota American Legion baseball season was also canceled this year, so there will be some challenges to prepare for the 2021 season.
For one, the lost opportunities to play will mean less experience for some players who will have zero varsity exposure. The junior class is expected to be back and lead, but they also lost a year of trying to improve.
Some Legion coaches are working to have some kind of baseball for players this summer, but there are plenty of question marks with that, including insurance issues without the backing of American Legion.
And while Thom said other teams are in the same boat as Champlin Park, many players will need to learn quickly in 2021.
“There are so many unknowns,” Thom said. “You are just kind of wait-and-see, day-to-day, hoping things get better. And I am sure these kids would jump at the chance to play any kind of baseball, whatever league or whatever opportunity that is.”
“We will just get back to work as soon as we can and prepare the best that we can.”
