Champlin Park baseball is off to a hot start with an 8-1 record, and the Rebels are now ranked ninth in Class 4A.
Wins over Blaine and Park Center on April 29 and 30 showed off both the pitching staff and the bats. And this comes after the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the summer baseball season was truncated for both Senior Legion and youth teams.
Champlin Park 9, Blaine 5
Senior Tanner Thompson had himself a day at the plate April 29 in a 9-5 win over Blaine at Champlin Park High School.
Thompson was a single shy of the cycle in a 3-for-4 day, and he accounted for six of the runs with four RBIs and three runs scored.
Andrew Rakow and Jamie Grindles gave Champlin Park a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the third with back-to-back doubles. Rakow doubled to left field after a ball eluded a diving outfielder, and Grindles followed with a blast to center field to bring home Rakow.
The Rebels then blew the game open in the bottom of the fourth with four runs.
Owen Dylong walked, and Cam Hammonds singled with one out to put two on. Catcher Sam Berg walked to load the bases after Austin Kaul replaced Gavin Gillen on the mound.
Thompson then smashed a 3-run double into the left-center field gap to make it 6-2.
Thompson later scored on an error by the third baseman with two outs to make it 7-2.
Blaine cut into the lead in the top of the fifth with two runs to make it 7-4.
Gillen and Parker Dahlman singled to start the inning, and Adam Puder and Ethan Pettis both walked for one of the runs.
A wild pitch brought home another run, but Dylan Shuck struck out the final two batters to get out of the jam.
Shuck also was able to pitch out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth, and the offense rewarded him with a few insurance runs in the bottom of the inning.
Thompson crushed a home run to left-center to lead off the sixth, and Rakow and Grindles both walked. Dylong was able to hit an RBI single to right field with the ball getting lost in the sun and falling in.
Blaine added a run in the top of the seventh after a hit batter and two singles by Joey Powers and Ben Wallraff, but Shuck was able to finish the game with a strikeout. Shuck allowed a run on three hits, two walks and a hit by pitch in 2 2/3 innings. He struck out four.
Rakow earned the win on the mound. He allowed two hits and five walks in four innings, striking out seven. Both runs he allowed were unearned with a two-out error in the top of the first inning by Cam Hammonds at second base.
Cam Hammonds made up for the error later with an RBI single to tie the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the second, bringing home Clayton Caswell who doubled.
The Rebels’ first run came in the bottom of the first. Thompson tripled and scored on a single by Rakow.
Grindles pitched 1/3 of an inning and allowed two hits and two walks, striking out one.
Champlin Park 10, Park Center 0
The Rebels only needed five innings to defeat Park Center 10-0 on April 30.
Thompson finished with a double, three RBIs and a run scored, and Grindles added a double, an RBI and a run scored.
Evan Hammonds was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and a stolen base, and Berg had a stolen base, an RBI and a run scored.
Rakow was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI, and Cam Hammonds was 2-for-2 with two runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base.
Caswell finished with two RBIs and a run scored, and Grindles had a run scored and an RBI.
Justice Knight went the distance, allowing six hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out six.
