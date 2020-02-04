Inexperience doesn’t always have to equal a long road to success, at least that is what sophomore Anthony Herlitz has shown for the Champlin Park boys Alpine skiing team.
Herlitz, in just his second season ever downhill skiing, earned an honorable mention All-Northwest Suburban Conference spot and just missed making all-conference by three spots.
On the girls side, freshman Anna Phleger did reach an all-conference spot with an 18th-overall conference finish. And those two underclassmen will be expected back along with nearly everyone else next season with the hopes of moving up the standings.
Herlitz and Phleger are also two skiers who can push for state spots in the future in the extremely tough 7A section and may even push for some this season.
“They definitely have to probably be in that top five individually to make it realistically in that section,” coach Gary Phleger said. “So that is what I am pushing them both toward.”
Herlitz continues to surprise
The story of Herlitz is rare in that he had never skied before the 2018-19 season and is already becoming one of the top skiers in the conference.
Herlitz is standout mountain biker, and he tailgated with some of the parents and athletes after mountain biking with some of the ski kids. Gary Phleger talked Herlitz into skiing for the Alpine team despite having zero experience on snow.
Herlitz’s competitive attitude allowed him to learn quickly, but his goal to make all-conference this season was still lofty for someone fairly new to the sport. And while he only landed an honorable mention, the growth was unlike anything Gary Phleger has ever seen, he said.
“What Anthony has is unique to passion and athleticism,” Gary Phleger said.
Herlitz closed the conference season with a 23rd-place finish Jan. 30 at Trollhaugen Outdoor Recreation Center. His final time was 59.53 seconds (29.73, 29.8). In five races, he actually ranked 18th in the conference. But the final standings are determined by throwing out the lowest race score, which pushed Herlitz back to 26th.
Still, he already has a goal to be in the top 10 for 2020-21.
“He’s constantly looking to improve and asking what’s next,” Gary Phleger said.
Anna fights back to secure spot
Anna Phleger did make all-conference, but she needed to have a good second run Jan. 30 at Trollhaugen to secure her position.
She didn’t have any points in the second conference meet, so the final race was going to count. Anna Phleger had an uncharacteristic time of 41.46 on her first run and was in 74th place.
The second run of 29.36 more than made up for it and bounced her up 38 spots to 36th in the meet. That gave her a conference score of 341, which was 25 points higher than the all-conference/honorable mention cutoff.
“She knew what she wanted to do with the season, which was all-conference, and after her first race she had a chance at top 10,” Gary Phleger said. “That’s what she was shooting for. Unfortunately, skiing is a game of half seconds, tenths of seconds and hundredths of seconds, so she knew if she got up and finished, she would have a good chance of still making that goal of all-conference.
“I am really proud of her for identifying her goals and being passionate to those and finishing strong.”
Girls finish ninth in the NWSC
Anna Phleger was just one skier for the girls, which finished ninth overall in the conference.
In the final race of the conference season Jan. 30, the Rebels were ninth with 253 points.
Lucy Gauthier, Hannah Driver, Brook Murray, KC Dublin, Aubrey Bryant and Maddie Schindlbeck all scored for the varsity. Tori Carlile, Gracie Thomason and Summer Squiers also competed in the last conference meet.
Gauthier was 61st in 1:20.65 (40.3, 40.35), and Driver was 64th in 1:21.85 (40.62, 41.23).
Murray was 66th in 1:23.44 (42.01, 41.43), and Dublin was 74th in 1:32.07 (46.87, 45.2).
Bryant was 75th in 1:36.7 (48.13, 48.57), and Schindlbeck was 78th in 1:39.09 (36.45, 1:02.64)
Carlile (1:41.1) and Thomason (2:12.32) were 79th and 81st, respectively, and Squiers only completed her first run (49.95).
“If I can get one more of those kids or maybe get someone with some race experience on the team, we are going to be really looking really good next year,” Gary Phleger said. “In the next could of years, we are going to go nowhere but up.”
Thomason fell in the final race which is why she finished ninth on the team, but overall in the conference, she was 50th as a captain.
Gary Phleger said she stepped up this season and showed improvement in each race from the first to the fourth.
“Coming off an injury the year before, she showed a lot of improvement,” he said. “We are looking for her to do good things.”
Schindlbeck, who was 81st, is a beginner with the most potential, Gary Phelger said. He said she either DQs or is fast, and the fast runs are what is looked at, especially if the skier is new because the disqualifications should eventually be reduced with more experience.
“I look at if they have the potential for speed, and she definitely has the potential for speed,” Gary Phleger said. “I am really looking forward to her next year.”
Driver is another beginner as a seventh-grader, and Gary Phleger said she is also fast when she finishes.
Gauthier, who was 64th in the conference, was the third best skier on the team and was another skier who shows improvement this season.
“If I can keep the other younger ones improving, they are going to push Lucy to do better,” Gary Phleger said. “Lucy definitely has that potential if she sticks with it.”
Murray finished 76th overall in the conference, and Dublin was 79th.
Boys also take ninth
The boys ended up ninth overall in the conference, as well.
In the final conference race Jan. 30, Champlin Park finished ninth with 280 points.
Jack Thomason took 51st in 1:05.24 (32.86, 32.38), and Dane Germany was 60th in 1:08.25 (35.08, 33.17). Sam Johnson was 70th in 1:14.42 (37.28, 37.14), and Aidan Henchen took 71st in 1:15.11 (37.29, 37.82).
Caden Edget was 73rd in 1:15.48 (37.64, 37.84), and Aaren Salter took 79th in 1:27.14 (44.27, 42.87. Dominic Schmidt (1:30.95), Travis Long (1:32.42) and Gavin Johnson (1:37.53) also competed in the final race and finished 83rd, 84th and 87th, respectively.
Herlitz led the way, but his example has also pushed the rest of the boys, as well.
Germany, Thomason and Henchen were the only skiers with a lot of racing experience coming into the season. And they went from seeing Herlitz learning how to make turns on the bunny hill to passing them in races in two seasons.
Gary Phleger said that got them asking themselves about why they couldn’t do that, which has only pushed them to improve.
Overall in the conference, Germany was 56th, and Thomason was 58th. Henchen and Johnson were 76th and 77th, and Edget was 82nd.
Edget came in with a year of skiing under his belt when he started, and Johnson was in a similar situation as Herlitz in never having skied before. The only difference is that he was more of a gamer who didn’t participate in sports.
“(Johnson) came out for skiing because he just wanted to get outside of his comfort zone,” Gary Phleger said. “For the first two weeks, he couldn’t get down the bunny hill, and he is now arguable one of our fourth or fifth fastest skiers.
“It’s nice to see that kind of development in a short period of time.”
Overall, the future looks bright for the boys team, especially if they can get a few more skiers to come out next season, either with skiing or hockey experience, Gary Phleger said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.