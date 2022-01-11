Champlin Park boys and girls Alpine skiing both have their top skiers back for this season, looking to build on the last few years of success in both the Northwest Suburban Conference and in the 7A section meet.
Senior Anthony Herlitz led the boys last season, and junior Anna Phleger led the girls. Both earned All-Northwest Suburban Conference selections.
In total, nine skiers are back on the boys, and four are back for the girls.
Herlitz ended up taking 52nd in the 7A section meet in 1 minute, 25.13 seconds. Phleger had a run of 46.06 on the red course but also fell on the blue course to end up with a 2:17.02 at sections a year ago.
Both will be looking to drop time and push to finish in the top third of the field this season.
Also back for the boys is Jack Thomason, Caden Edgett and Sam Johnson. All three raced at sections last season with Edgett taking 66th in 1:32.81.
Aidan Henchen, Aaren Salter, Killian Lane, Gavin Johnson and Liam Mack also return to varsity, and Wyatt Horstmann joins the team and is already finishing as one of the top three Rebels.
Lucy Gauthier and Brooke Murray are back with the girls side after racing at sections a year ago. Gauthier was 83rd in 1:49.56, and Murray was 93rd in 1:58.38.
Kennedy Frecho is also back with the team, and newcomers Aubrey Bryant, Anna Passmore, Julie Putzu, Bailey Heideman, Madison Yang and Victoria Ca.
Boys
The Rebels’ boys team finished fifth overall Jan. 6 at Trollhaugen in the second of five conference races.
Herlitz was ninth overall in 1:02.82 with a 31.32 on the red course and a 31.5 on the blue course. Thomason was next on the team with a 20th-place finish in 1:05.01 with a 31.47 on the red course and a 33.54 on the blue course.
Horstmann was 27th in 1:06.83 with a 32.27 on the red course and a 34.56 on the blue course.
Henchen and Mack were 47th and 50th, respectively. Henchen’s time was 35.19 on the red course and 39.21 on the blue course. Mack’s time was 36.26 on the red course and 39.15 on the blue course.
Edgett took 66th in 1:21.21, finishing in 44.23 on the red course and 36.98 on the blue course. Lane finished the team scoring, taking 66th in 1:23.7 with a time of 41.39 on the red course and 42.31 on the blue course.
Gavin Johnson (1:30.93) and Salter (2:09.65) were 66th and 74th, respectively.
Blaine won the team title with a 633, and Andover’s Brandon Schroeder won the individual title in 58.06.
Girls
The girls squad took seventh overall with a 367.
Phleger led the way with a seventh-place overall finish in 58.15, with a speedy run of 27.45 on the red course and a time of 30.7 on the blue course.
Gauthier was 29th in 1:06.94, finishing in 32.55 on the red course and 34.39 on the blue course. Frecho took 46th in 1:14.73 with a time of 35.76 on the red course and 38.97 on the blue course.
Murray was next in 56th, finishing in 1:21.34 with a time of 38.86 on the red course and 42.48 on the blue course. Bryant took 61st in 1:24.95, finishing the red course in 40.65 and the blue course in 44.3.
Passmore (1:32.63) and Putzu (1:32.88) contributed to the team scoring with 71st- and 72nd-place finishes. Passmore finished the red course in 43.88 and the blue course in 48.75. Putzu had a time of 39.21 on the red course and 53.67 on the blue course.
Heideman (1:33) and Yang (1:39.76) were 72nd and 74th, respectively.
Chisago Lakes won the team title with a 585, and Anoka’s Stella Gronski won the individual title in 54.29.
