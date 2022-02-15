Champlin Park Alpine girls skiing finished 13th overall as a team with a 171 Feb. 8 in the 5A section meet at Wild Mountain Ski and Snowboard in Taylors Falls.

Anna Phleger led the Rebels with a 22nd-place finish in 1 minute, 7.9 seconds. Phleger missed a state berth by six spots.

She had a first run of 32.56 and a second run of 34.53.

Lucy Gauthier was next on the team in 69th. Gauthier had an overall time of 1:23.13 (40.44, 42.69).

Tori Carlile and Brooke Murray finished the scoring. Carlile was 78th in 1:29.15 (42.82, 46.33), and Murray took 80th in 1:29.51 (43.15, 46.36).

Hannah Driver and Kennedy Fercho also competed. Driver was 89th in 1:38.59 (44.82, 53.77), and Fercho took 95th in 2:03.08 (1:04.95, 58.13).

Minnetonka won the section title, and Blake took runner-up. Both teams made state.

Individual state qualifiers were Orono senior Riviera Wock (first), Benilde-St. Margaret’s sophomore Grace Horejsi (fifth), Orono senior Harper Randolph (sixth), St. Cloud senior Ashley Stolt (ninth), Wayzata eighth-grader Sonja Pendergast (10th), Brainerd sophomore Lauren Kalenberg (11th), St,. Cloud junior Abby Wright (13th), Brainerd sophomore Calia Chaney (14th), Benilde-St. Margaret’s sophomore Lara DePauw (15th) and St. Cloud sophomore Ella Dols (16th).

