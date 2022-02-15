Champlin Park senior Anthony Herlitz started Alpine skiing for the Rebels’ boys team as a freshman after coach Gary Phleger saw him race on the cross country mountain bike team.
And in just his fourth year on the slopes, Herlitz became the first Champlin Park Alpine boys skier to make state since Anson Kuznik in 2014 and the first skier on a boys or girls team since Tara Dalman in 2016.
“It makes me feel really good to be able to go,” Herlitz said. “It was a good six years ago for the last Alpine skier to make it, so it was pretty cool to kind of break the silence there.”
Herlitz took 16th overall in 1 minute, 4.96 seconds Feb. 8 in the 5A section at Wild Mountain Ski and Snowboard in Taylor’s Falls.
That place was good enough for the final state-qualifying spot, but it was barely good enough as he edged out Northwest Alpine’s Will Klabunde (1:04.96) by one one-hundredth of a second.
The first run was 31.72, which put him in 21st at the time. The second run was 33.23, which was the 15th-fastest second run.
“It was really nerve wracking and really exciting to put down two really good runs and see where everyone else was going to end up,” Herlitz said. “But then again, it was really super nerve wracking because I knew I was right on the edge of making it or not, especially because in my second run I almost fell like three or four times just hovering right on that edge of going fast and losing everything.”
Herlitz didn’t fall, and he was able to ski among the best in Minnesota Feb. 16 at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik. State results came after the Sun Post’s Monday deadline.
But the journey from beginning to ski and making state was finished.
Herlitz said that Phleger, who was a parent-ride leader, came up to him after a practice and said the way he rode his bike was amazing with his aggressiveness around turns and how fast and smooth Herlitz made it look.
And that’s when he asked if he ever thought about skiing.
Herlitz hadn’t tried skiing at that point, but he definitely liked the idea. But he just had never done it due to time and a lack of equipment.
But that night, he went home and had a conversation with his mother.
“I said ‘I’m joining the ski team, and that’s that.’ I said there’s no negotiation here,” Herlitz said. “Then we were at another bike race and there was a ski swap pretty close to it, so we went and bought all the ski equipment and I joined the team that year.
“So it was all thanks to Gary for watching me ride, telling me he is a coach and that I should join.”
But turning from a beginner to a state qualifier was no easy task, even though Herlitz started to show potential his sophomore season.
Herlitz went into his first year with the goal to make state, but he said he didn’t really think it was doable until the next year.
But as a sophomore, he was disqualified for straddling a gate. After estimating what his times would have been, Herlitz said he saw himself finishing in the mid-30s, which wouldn’t have made state.
Last season, Herlitz thought it could maybe be his year. After a quick first run that had him in the top 10, he fell on his second run and took 26th overall.
“Going into this year, I told everybody that there was no option. I have to go this year,” Herlitz said. “So it was pretty interesting to see how it all panned out.”
Herlitz set lofty goals for himself to finish in the top 30 at state, and he said that one of teammates asked if he really thought that was possible with so many top skiers in the field.
“I told them, ‘Hey, a goal is a goal. I am not going to win state. I am just going to ski skate. I already made the race,’” Herlitz said. “I do have a slight goal, but then again, if I don’t reach that goal, I am not going to be super upset. If I make the goal, I will be super happy just like making it in the first place.”
But the real joy for Herlitz is being able to see the best skiers go down the slopes.
“I think it is just going to be awesome and cool to watch them top skiers because the top skier at sections this year, he was crazy to watch – super smooth, super fast,” he said. “So I just think it is going to be cool to see all of those top skiers running through the course and see how they ski compared to what I am used to.”
Other finishers
Champlin Park ended up taking 10th as a team with a 232 at sections.
Jack Thomason was 31st overall in 1:08.67 (33.53, 35.14), and Caden Edgett took 57th in 1:14.57 (35.91, 38.66). Wyatt Horstmann finished the team scoring with an 80th-place finish in 1:38.64 (35.2, 1:03.44).
Dominic Schmidt was 85th in 1:54.09 (38.1, 1:15.99), and Liam Mack had a first run of 37.08 but didn’t finish his second run.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.