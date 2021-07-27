The Champlin-Dayton 14AAA Rebels played well in pool H in the Gopher State Tournament of Champions July 16-18, but a 2-1 record wasn’t enough to make it to the knockout round.

The Rebels played all three of its games at Rogers Middle School, taking on Brainerd, the Buffalo Bison Black and White Bear Lake.

Champlin-Dayton started off the tournament on July 16 with a 13-1 win over Brainerd and added a 4-3 win over the Buffalo Bison Black in the first game on July 17.

But the tournament came to a close in a tough 3-0 loss to White Bear Lake later on July 17.

White Bear Lake won the pool with a 3-0 record and 25 runs scored. The Rebels were second at 2-1 with 17 runs scored. Brainerd (1-2) and Buffalo (0-3) rounded out the pool.

Against Buffalo, Lucas Hultgren had the eventual game-winning RBI single, and Hultgren also made a nice pick at first base to complete the game-clinching double play that was started with a flip from second baseman Will Franczak to shortstop Brent Solomon.

This year’s 14AAA team also included Preston Thielke, Brady Schornstein, Phenyx Cortez, Luke Gilk, Max Janish, Evan Long, Brockton Sandell, Tyler Wagner and Ryan Liveringhouse.

