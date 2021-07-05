Brooklyn Park Legion baseball is off to a 1-6 overall record (1-4 North Hennepin League) this season.
The Pirates’ first win was a 6-1 victory against Ham Lake June 16 but they have dropped the last three games, including a 5-3 loss to Maple Grove June 23 and a 5-4 loss at Coon Rapids June 24.
Forest Lake 9, Brooklyn Park 3
A six-run third inning hurt Brooklyn Park in a 9-3 loss at Forest Lake June 12.
Sam Kil finished with a hit and two RBIs for the Pirates, and Dominic Nerby added an RBI.
Justin Walters was 2-for-2 with a run scored, and Hunter Wick was 2-for-4 with a run scored. Luke Stockbridge added a run.
Jackson Dwyer allowed three runs on five walks in two innings, striking out one. Walters allowed three runs on eight walks and three hits in four innings. He also struck out one.
Lino Lakes 11, Brooklyn Park 0
The Pirates were shut out 11-0 against Lino Lakes on June 14.
Matt Doebler allowed five runs on four hits and four walks. He struck out four in 3 1/3 innings. Stockbridge allowed a run on four hits and a walk, striking out two in 1 2/3 innings.
Champlin Park 7, Brooklyn Park 1
Brooklyn Park lost its third straight June 15 in a 7-1 loss at Champlin Park.
Nate Courchane finished with a run scored, and Doebler added a double.
Blake Iverson allowed three runs on five hits and four walks. He struck out five in five innings. Kill allowed a hit and struck out one in one inning.
Brooklyn Park 6, Ham Lake 1
The Pirates earned their first win on June 16, knocking off Ham Lake 6-1.
Walters was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, and Dwyer added a double, an RBI and a run scored. Kill scored twice, and Courchane was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI.
Mason Klemm also had an RBI, and Zach Paape scored a run.
Paape also earned the win. He went the distance and struck out eight, allowed six hits and a walk.
Rogers 12, Brooklyn Park 2
Brooklyn Park dropped a tough 12-2 contest against Rogers on June 22.
Kil was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, and Blake Iverson and Courchane each scored a run.
Dwyer allowed two hits and two walks and struck out one in two innings. Kill allowed two runs on three hits and a walk, striking out one in three innings.
Walters pitched two innings and allowed three runs on six hits and three walks, striking out one.
Maple Grove 5, Brooklyn Park 3
The Pirates hosted Maple Grove on June 23 and fell 5-3.
Nerby finished with two runs and an RBI, and Doebler added a double and an RBI. Ethan Huser had the other RBI, and Dwyer scored a run.
Blake Iverson allowed three runs on four hits and six walks in six innings. He struck out five. Doebler struck out one in one inning.
Coon Rapids 5, Brooklyn Park 4
Brooklyn Park traveled to Coon Rapids on June 24 and was edged 5-4.
Kil had a double and a run scored, and Nerby was 2-for-2 with a double. Huser scored twice, and Wick had an RBI and a double.
Courchane added an RBI, and Dwyer had a run scored and an RBI. Paape allowed six hits and a walk in four innings and struck out one. Nerby gave up a run on two hits in two innings, striking out three.
