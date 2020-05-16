Brooklyn Center senior wrestlers Simeon Dossen and Clint Garritty were selected to the All-Tri-Metro Conference team this past season.

Senior Jeronimo Real, junior Tyler David and sophomore Jefferson Johnson were all named honorable mentions.

Dossen and Garrity both finished their high school careers strong during the 2019-20 season. Dossen (126 pounds) took third in the 5AA section and just missed making a trip to state. He finished with a 31-13 record.

Garritty (145 pounds) took fourth in the individual section meet and was 37-7 overall.

Both Dossen and Garritty won Tri-Metro Conference individual titles, as well.

Real (120 pounds) was a runner-up in the conference meet, and he finished 4-7 this season.

David (195 pounds) was 20-14 this past season and took fifth in the 5AA individual section meet. David was also a conference runner-up.

Johnson (152 pounds) finished 23-17 and was sixth overall in the 5AA individual section. He placed at conference with a third-place finish.

