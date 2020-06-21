Seniors Hayden Hayes and Jessie Espinoza Barregan came into 2020 as the captains for the Brooklyn Center girls and boys track and field teams, respectively.
There was excitement for what the year would bring to the Centaurs with some athletes having aspirations for section and state medals, a new supporting coaching staff for boys coach Julie Hart and girls coach Caitlin Olson and about 50 students coming out for the teams.
But the COVID-19 pandemic made times difficult with the season first being suspended in mid-March and then officially canceled on April 23.
Hayes and Espinoza Barregan might have missed out on one last chance to compete for Brooklyn Center, they still showed leadership when it was needed by sending out a letter to the team that expressed their sadness of the lost season but also to celebrate the one week of practice and team bonding that did take place from March 9-13.
“The captains did put together a really nice letter that they sent out to the team, and we just really thank our captains for the leadership they did show in that time, and really not just during that time but over the years,” Hart said.
Hart specifically reached out to Espinoza Barregan to make sure he was OK with him being an avid runner who constantly talked about track season throughout the year. For Espinoza Barregan and other seniors, it was heartbreaking for them to miss the season, Hart said.
“(Espinoza Barregan) was definitely struggling emotionally, not getting one more chance to do a PR or anything like that,” Hart said.
Both Hayes and Espinoza Barregan were with the program the longest, which is why they were named captains. And the only week of practice before the season was put on hold was about team bonding, establishing norms and goals and coming up with ways to run practice.
Hart and Olson wanted everyone to work out together and get to know each other and the new coaches before breaking off into groups for specified events.
“Ms. Olson and I were really impressed with the way that the seniors led the team and even some juniors who had been around and kind of knew how track practice was because we even had some middle schoolers who were going to try to be on the high school squad,” Hart said.
But then schools were closed to get ready for distance learning, and things weren’t very clear at first. Hart said that students were emailing them and asking if track practice was still on, and athletic director Nate Gautsch met with all of the teams at the high school to hash out how to go forward.
“We decided that we still wanted to, as actively as possible, have the kids work out without getting together and things like that,” Hart said. “So every week the track coaches put together a Google Doc that we emailed and shared with all the athletes. For example, if you’re a sprinter, here are some things you can do on your own, obviously following the recommendations from the state where we can’t require them to do it.
“With the seniors, we did have a lot of motivated kids who were excited to be working out.”
Senior Simeon Dossen was one of the boys returners hoping to earn more section medals and possibly get to state. Dossen medaled in the 100, 200 and long jump in the 4A section meet last year with sixth-place finishes. He PRed in all events at sections.
Espinoza Barregan was a distance returner. He raced in the mile in the section meet.
Junior Daniel Retic competed in the 400 and long jump at sections and PRed in both, and sophomore Josh Johnson PRed in the 100.
Junior Jonathan Meader and sophomore Jonathan Monfil were both throwers and both PRed in the discus at sections last year. Sophomore Thai Thao was an 800 runner at sections.
On the girls side, junior Nayeli Williams had aspirations to contend for state medals and possibly titles. She took third in the Class A state meet in the long jump with a PR leap of 17 feet, 6 3/4 inches, and she also was 13th at state in the 100 hurdles with a PR time of 16.61 seconds.
Williams also added medals at sections in those events and in the 200 and 300 hurdles.
“She’s a very talented runner,” Hart said. “We had high hopes for her in the long jump and in sprinting.”
Hayes raced in the 800 and with the 4x800 relay with senior Joana Enriquez, junior Christina Lumppio and sophomore Marifer Enriquez, which posted a season record time at sections at 11:51.43. Hayes is headed to Hamline University to participate in track and field.
Enriquez and freshman Daisy Adams were also mile runners at sections. Adams PRed last year.
Lumppio raced in the 800, and junior Tiara Jackson raced in both the 100 and 300 hurdles at sections last season.
“It would have been neat to see some younger kids too and just see what kind of talent and work they can bring to the team,” Hart said. “We were looking forward to seeing all of the coaches … just seeing what they brought to the table from their experience. It was definitely a season where we were looking to see a lot of success, but unfortunately we weren’t able to see it.”
Missing a season can be tough, but both Hart and Olson both hope that students will find ways to be active during the summer so they can help remotely any way they can.
Olson and Hart also started the cross country program after about a 15-year hiatus, and their program is now going on three years. Hart said that with many cross country runners also participating in track and field, that can also help.
“We can continue to build the program in that way and get kids being active and not waiting that whole year,” Hart said. “But even getting kids to maybe seize the moment and go out for a sport. We are realistic and understand that track isn’t maybe your favorite sport, but try other sports, so that when track does come around, you will be more intrigued or you’ll have more of an appreciation for exercise.”
Hart said that the pandemic can offer a lesson to students who wait until their senior year to come out to track or may not try new sports until senior year. Instead of waiting, she said, athletes can be a part of any Brooklyn Center sports.
“We definitely want to promote track and keep the program growing, but we are also just trying to promote Brooklyn Center athletics as well,” Hart said.
