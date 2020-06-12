Brooklyn Center softball had only one senior returning to this year’s squad, but the lost 2020 season will leave a lasting impact on the program with the younger players as well.
Coach Sarah Sinniger said that with only a few girls playing softball in the offseason, the high school season is the only time for girls to improve and gain more knowledge and experience.
So besides the sadness of losing a year – especially for senior Jackie Williams – the rest of the team is also going to remain behind in development.
Sinniger said that once girls sign up, especially from the high school, those players tend to stay for the duration of their high school careers, but the recruiting of girls will also be a significant challenge.
The graduations of players like Imani Tendle and Janelle Whalley also meant that the roster and positions were wide open coming into the season.
“They learn a lot during the season, and so I think we will notice it for next year,” Sinniger said. “And sometimes, if we can’t get the girls interested at a younger age, it is harder to get the girls involved when they are in the upper classes.
“It’s a bummer because it’s just because of how much they use or need that year of playing time.”
Coaches and players were also excited to play the first season after a grant through the Minnesota Twins allowed for several improvements on the field. There is a new scoreboard, new roofs on the dugouts and the stadium is now all fenced in.
“It was going to be kind of fun to have this new field, and now we have to wait another year,” Sinniger said. “So that’s another disappointment.”
Williams closes her high school after playing second and third base for the Centaurs and showing a positive personality with the willingness to show up, Sinniger said.
Brooklyn Center is always behind a bit with skills because of the lack of offseason work, but they do end up showing a lot of improvement by the end of a season. Williams was one of those girls, Sinniger said.
“(Williams’) is very team-orientated,” Sinniger said. “Her hitting was coming along, and her knowledge of the game from when she started had really improved. She was still learning a lot. There were situations that came up that she hadn’t seen before. So when she started this year, it would have been a noticeable change.”
Next year, juniors Hope Reinarz, Nora Mich and Daidyena Frost and sophomores Karina Sanchez and Dominique Kirkwood are expected to return to varsity. Not much was known beyond the returners because the Centaurs didn’t even get to start this year before COVID-19 forced the suspension and eventual cancellation of the season.
Sinniger said that many students show up in the first week of practice without prior notice, and she goes from there with creating a roster.
And for next season, Sinniger hopes the entire group expected to return – which have all been with the program since middle school – comes back and she believes they will, but there is also a lot of open enrollment meaning that nothing is 100 percent certain until the 2021 season gets closer.
“We prefer to be competitive with everybody, but we are not always,” Sinniger said. “To be able to have the girls come back is really fun because you get to see a lot of improvement and the camaraderie. So it will be interesting to see how, with this lost year, things go for next year.”
Out of the expected returners Frost and Kirkwood have both played in the offseason in the past, though this summer has a lot of unknowns with the pandemic suspending youth seasons and training isn’t expected to begin opening up until after June 15.
But besides them putting in work, Sinniger also said that Reinarz is most likely doing her own thing to improve. She said that Reinarz loves softball, and that drives her.
The Centaurs also began a co-op with Parnassus Preparatory School this year that will continue in 2021. There were around five to eight players expected to come and play for Brooklyn Center, not all high-school aged.
Sinniger never was able to meet the players this year due to the pandemic, but that also could mean higher numbers for the team in 2021.
