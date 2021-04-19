Senior Nayeli Williams feels like Brooklyn Center High School has allowed her to grow as a person and become a leader.
And that leadership and drive to improve herself and to help everyone around her improve is one of the reasons why she is a 2021 Minneapolis Athena Award winner.
Williams said that if she was at a school and on teams that were always top in the state and won every game easily, she doesn’t think she would be as prepared as she is right now. The challenges and obstacles she has had to deal with have made her stronger, she said.
“I feel like that has prepared me more because I’ve had to step up and take charge and decide are we going to let this challenge bring us down or are we going to fight through it?” Williams said. “Even if we can’t win the game, are we going to be better than we were before the game? Are we going to come out knowing something new that we didn’t know before? Are we going to work harder than we were before?”
And that comes from a combination of academics, volunteer work and athletics, which is what goes into the decision of who wins an Athena Award at each school.
The Athena Award, which has been around for 49 years, is an award designed to honor high school senior female athletes from Minneapolis-area schools around the city and its suburbs, including private schools.
Williams was surprised when she learned she won the award about a month ago. She said she forgot about it with everything happening this year, and it was exciting to be able to tell her mom and celebrate the honor.
“It’s a good thing, I think, that the community is awarding people who are giving back, and I think that is going to inspire other people to want to give back and be their best athlete, their best student, their best person,” Williams said. “And I guess that’s something I admire about not only the community but the Athena athletes and being an Athena Award winner.”
Some recent winners at Brooklyn Center are Megan Falnes (2020), Janelle Whalley (2019), Kayla Haugen (2018) and Nia Ford (2017). Mary Dorff (1973), Hiedi Pilacinski (1974) and Carol Dorff (1975) were the first three winners at the school.
Letters in multiple sports
Williams has been a three-sport athlete for most of her high school career, but this season, she became a four-sport athlete.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the Minnesota State High School League to move the volleyball season at first and then allowed volleyball players to play another sport in the fall. Williams went out for soccer and played the shortened fall season, which only had section tournaments.
But the MSHSL later decided to move volleyball back to the fall, and so Williams was able to play a shortened season after soccer.
She has five varsity letters in basketball and volleyball and will have five letters in track and field following this spring season.
Williams has an all-conference award in volleyball, but most of her individual awards have come in track with all-conference awards and section and state medals.
Williams said that volleyball and basketball have been her favorite sports because of the team aspect. She said that track season always starts out well with a lot of numbers, but by the end of the year, she feels like it is just her.
But some of her favorite moments have come in track, she said, with her breaking personal and school records and going to state to win a medal in the long jump. And all of it was done as a sophomore.
As an eighth-grader, Williams medaled in the long jump with a fourth-place finish and also was eighth in the 400 and on the 4x200 relay.
Williams made state for the first time as a freshman, taking 16th in the 300 hurdles in the Class A meet.
In the 2019 season, Williams made state in the 100 hurdles and long jump and also had section medals in the 200 and 300 hurdles. At state, she had a personal best long jump of 17 feet, 6 3/4 inches to take third and win her first career medal. She also had a personal record time of 16.61 in the 100 hurdles to take 13th.
“Those are some of the things that I am most proud of and most excited about sports-wise,” Williams said.
Williams enjoyed volleyball and basketball more because of the dynamic on the teams. She was usually much older than many girls later in her varsity career because Brooklyn Center teams tend to need middle schoolers to have enough numbers.
The best part of that to her was watching the girls grow up and become better players. She said it was exciting to see a girl who executed a play from practice for the first time or gained confidence to try something they were hesitant to try before.
And the celebrations in both basketball and volleyball on the bench and court for each of those types of plays were fun, she said.
“I would say that at Brooklyn Center, the kids that come out for sports are very team-oriented and very excited when their teammates do good things,” Williams said.
Williams averaged over 20 points per game in basketball, and she was one of the best volleyball players for the Centaurs as well.
One of her favorite memories is actually getting a block in volleyball despite being 5-foot-1 and going up against 5-7 or taller girls who are already hitting above her. Williams said that to be able to jump and get her hand on the ball, even if it is just a fingertip, is a great feeling.
“That’s just so exciting to me because it feels so powerful to be small and to be able to get up there and compete with people who are bigger than you in a sport that was made for people like that,” she said.
Her senior year has been different and challenging with the pandemic forcing protocols like masks while playing basketball or how players can celebrate. And her volleyball season was cut a little short, she is still “grateful” for the opportunity to play.
“I would say that this year, in terms of sports, was probably my best because I just had to give it my all,” she said. “Like I am about to go off to college. Yeah, it sucks that we had COVID and couldn’t celebrate the same and couldn’t bond the same, but I think in spite of that, our team did really well bonding and being the team.”
And she will still get her senior track and field season, as well, even though missing out on an entire year of training does make for another set of challenges.
She said it isn’t easy to suddenly do a running sport after not really doing a running-oriented sport in over a year.
But her goals this year are going to be cutting her time in the hurdles and reaching 18-plus feet in the long jump.
“I am trying to get back into track shape, but I’m also trying to still be better than I was last year,” she said. “I’m not really using not having a season last year as an excuse. I am kind of just acknowledging it as something bad that happened and something that I need to work against for this upcoming season.”
Learning to lead
Besides athletics, Williams has plenty of lofty goals that she would like to accomplish in her life – from becoming a business owner to opening a school that “caters to the educational, social and mental needs of students of color.”
Those aspirations stem from her experiences and other areas as a student-athlete. Williams is a student school board member and is on the school planning team.
She also participated in professional staff development at Brooklyn Center, held on Fridays last year.
The goal was to work with staff and talk about topics to help cater to students’ needs and train the staff about how to work with students.
The segment that Williams participated in had to do with race and school – how to be anti-racist and help staff not be discriminatory without even knowing they are. She said it was well-received.
“I think it was a nice thing for our school to do to have us students be able to talk to them and give us that position to say that, ‘Hey, even though you are students, your voice still matters and we care about what you have to say. And we are looking to change the environment. And so we want your opinions, and we want to hear things in your perspective,’” Williams said.
Making a difference
And those experiences have also helped Williams come up with her own personal goals in her career path.
Williams said she is still deciding whether to go to Augsburg University (Minneapolis) or Carleton College (Northfield), but she does plan on studying psychology and business.
But one of her most progressive goals is the idea of a new type of school.
Williams said the idea started in sixth grade when she asked her teacher why they were only learning about evolution or why people can’t freely practice Islam? She asked why there were restrictions in schools?
She was told it had to do with the curriculum and that frustrated her because she said she has the desire to learn everything and decide for herself what she wants to believe and how she wants to act.
In high school, Williams started to notice similar situations where students asked questions but couldn’t get answers because it was outside the curriculum.
“So I want to base my school on learning,” she said. “Yeah, we are going to do history and math and all of that, but I want to set time aside in the day for students if they have questions, if they have things that they want to discuss, if they want to talk about stuff. We can put that time aside so they feel like their questions and thoughts matter.”
Williams said she also wants to teach students how to be less reliant on the government. She said there isn’t a problem for people to need government assistance – whether that be student loans or food stamps – but she does want people to be able to create something for themselves and have the opportunity without being told certain things cannot be taught in schools.
Williams said her idea of a school is about talking to students and not telling them to wait for a discussion that never ends up coming.
“Now they are 34 years old and working a 9-to-5 at McDonalds because they haven’t been taught how to want to do something or taught how to go after something they want to do,” she said.
Of course, she has also thought about how to change things from the inside – such as asking about why schools still do standardized tests at school board meetings and how would someone go about changing those rules or doing a political internship to see how changes can be made at a higher level.
But these ideas also come with her plan to start her own business and get the opportunity to promote change through that business. Even though she doesn’t know what her first business will be, Williams said she would like to one day open mental and physical health centers, reproductive health centers and rehab centers.
While these might all seem like broad goals, Williams said she has seen people lead inside school and outside school, and she has seen how people responded. And she has had to be a student leader in sports and in other areas, as well, so Williams said she has a sense of what to do.
“I feel like I’ve been prepared to go out in the world and be a leader,” she said.
