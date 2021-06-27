Brooklyn Center senior Nayeli Williams took home three Class A state girls track and field medals June 18 in her final meet as a Centaur at St. Michael-Albertville.
Williams, who earned her first career state medal as a sophomore in the long jump back in 2019, came into this season with the goal of getting back to state in multiple events.
Not only did she do that, but Williams also closed her high school career with three trips to the podium.
Williams ran a season-best 15.77 seconds in the 100-meter high hurdles to open her state performance out of the first of two heats. Unlike the usual format, the 2021 state meet is going by timed finals. So that means that athletes get one shot at a good time in the track events and just four chances in field events.
After the dust cleared from the fast second heat, Williams was still standing – taking ninth overall.
Concordia Academy-Roseville junior Shaina Zinter won the 100 hurdles state title in 14.29. Annandale senior Nyalaam Jok was second in 14.77, and Grand Meadow/Leroy-Ostrander/Kingsland/Southland senior Hailey Hindt was third in 15.04.
Other medalists were Crookston junior Breanna Kressin (15.26), Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton junior Lauren Dimler (15.26), Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball senior Elle Geislinger (15.45), Fairmont junior Ellie Hernes (15.73) and Lake City senior Ashley Veronen (15.77).
Veronen edged Williams 15.7764 to 15.765 for eighth.
Williams didn’t have much time to then get over to the jump pit and compete in the second flight of the long jump.
Williams didn’t disappoint, however. She reached the podium for the second time on the day with a sixth-place distance of 17 feet, 6 1/4 inches.
Williams was actually in third after her first two jumps. The first jump was 17-5 1/2.
But she moved back after some very long jumps on a windy day.
Annandale’s Jok reached 20- 1/2 to win the state title, and Maple Lake senior Maggie Larson was second with a distance of 19-1 3/4. St. Charles senior Lindsey Root reached 17-8 to take third, and Concordia Academy-Roseville’s Zinter was fourth (17-7 1/2). Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball sophomore Brielle Kuechle was fifth (17-6 1/2).
Also medaling was Park Rapids Area senior Hannah Morgan (17-1), Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton’s Dimler (17-1/4) and Medford freshman Jackie Cole (16-9 3/4).
Williams had to get over to the 300 hurdles very soon after finishing her four jumps, and she once again reached the podium.
Williams ran out of the first section and finished in 47.73. That ended up being good enough for eighth after a fast second section.
Concordia Academy-Roseville’s Zinter won the state title in 43.51, and Crookston senior Emma Borowicz took second in 45.16. Thief River Falls senior Brooklyn Brouse was third in 45.21.
Other medalists were Grand Meadow/Leroy-Ostrander/Kingsland/Southland’s Hindt (45.72), Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton’s Dimler (47.15), Floodwood senior Neva Polo (47.62), Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted junior Brooke Baumann (47.65) and Montevideo sophomore Avery Koenen (47.85).
