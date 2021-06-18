Brooklyn Center senior Nayeli Williams is going to represent the Centaurs in three events in the Class A state girls track and field meet.
Williams took runner-up in the 100 and 300 hurdles and the long jump June 10 in the 4A section meet at Hill-Murray High School in Maplewood.
Williams had a personal record in the long jump. She reached a distance of 18 feet, 1 1/2 inches. Concordia Academy/Roseville junior Saina Zinter won the event with a leap of 18-7 3/4.
Williams and Zinter went head-to-head again in the 100 hurdles. Williams finished runner-up in 16.39 seconds, and Zinter won the event with a meet record time of 14.68.
Zinter also broke the meet record in the 300 hurdles in 43.1. Williams was second in 47.81.
Freshman Aryana Moriasi finished with PRs in the 100 and long jump. Moriasi was 13th in the long jump with a distance of 13-0, and she was 23rd in the 100 with a time of 14.58.
Junior Joana Enriquez had a season-best time of 6:33.21 to take 16th in the 1,600, and eighth-grader Destiny Gbor had a PR in the 200 with a 27th-place finish in 33.14. Gbor was also 33rd in the 100 in 15.47.
Seventh-grader Miriam Bagana was 21st in the 300 hurdles in 1:01.73.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.