Brooklyn Center High School has a new girls soccer coach this season – former Centaur Heidi Peluf.
Peluf, who was coached by athletic director Nate Gautsch’s wife when she was at Brooklyn Center, takes over for a program with some lower numbers – as the Centaurs have struggled to put 11 players on the field early on in the season.
There were just nine players playing on Sept. 14 in a 4-0 loss to Fridley, and it will be tough to get wins with a team that has two seniors, one junior, a couple of sophomores and everyone else a freshman or younger.
And many of the girls are also new to the sport, so there will be a learning curve. But the main goal for Peluf is to help the team gain some responsibility, integrity and to build chemistry together.
“My big thing is making sure that my girls have a fun time and they make friendships here – that’s my number one thing,” Peluf said. “As much as it sucks to lose here on the field, you’re going to have those friendships that are going to last longer.”
There have been positives and some players are already showing improvement. But it also helps to have some experience. Senior Trinity Dunlap and sophomore Guadalupe Garduno Garcia are two players that have been on varsity for a while.
Dunlap joined from Parnassus Prep in 2019 when the schools formed a co-op, and Garduno Garcia has been playing on varsity since she was in seventh grade.
And both can be important for the development of the rest of the team.
“I feel like they take a lot more away from the older girls because they’re in school together and they play together,” Peluf said. “We can talk to them all day long, but ultimately they are going to end up listening to girls like Trinity and Lupe (Garcia).
“It’s been tough, but we have such a great group of girls. They are so much fun.”
Senior Laisha Fonseca Perez and junior Sofiat Adewale are two of the other upperclassmen on the team. Sophomore Bannie Trinity Krakue, freshmen Ilce Medina Delgado, Azmoriah Ulel, Jennifer Morales Bravo and Margarita Gonzalez Romero and eighth-graders Victoriya Sokhareva and Janae Alamos were on the varsity team in the game against Fridley.
Eighth-graders Katherine Sarmiento and Litzi Clara Lopez are on the roster, but they still needed to complete their physicals and weren’t yet with the team officially. Both would push the Centaurs to 11 players, which would help a lot.
Sixth-graders Hendrix Racer and Rebecca Schreiber are with the team, as well, but they cannot play in varsity games until they are in seventh grade. But both can learn by watching and practicing to get ready for the future.
“Even though we may not be able to get a full 11 on the field and may end up losing on the scoreboard, ultimately they have so much together,” Peluf said. “Especially our younger girls, you can see if they continue to keep playing over the next couple of years, they are going to have so much more skill and so much more improvement.”
But even with just nine players against Fridley, which not only had a full team but also had enough to constantly sub, the Centaurs created several breakaway opportunities and also had nice plays on both defense and in the net.
One of the newer players who has been a nice surprise is Morales Bravo, who had a shot on goal in the loss to Fridley.
Morales Bravo was playing defense and midfield throughout the game and was able to win a few 50-50 balls and helped clear others away from the back corner.
“She’s been doing great,” Peluf said. “I can literally tell her how to do something better, and she instantly does it. She’s been awesome this year.”
Adewale and Ulel also had a few opportunities in the first half.
Ulel was able to get a shot off that skipped into the box but didn’t have enough on it before being picked up for a save.
Adewale helped turn a ball over and was free on a breakaway before being tripped up a little by the defense before a shot that went into the box was picked up.
Peluf said they still need to work on some breakaways but promised the Centaurs were going to score this season. That goal has already come.
Dunlap was able to notch a goal in a 4-1 loss to Hope Academy on Sept. 15.
Dunlap also had a shot on goal in the loss to Fridley and went from sweeper to attacker on multiple occasions in the game.
Then at goalie, Gonzalez Romero started to show growth from the first to second half as she began to control rebounds better and also started to come out of the net to get a ball before a shot was made.
What makes that even more amazing is that Gonzalez Romero decided to try the goalie position just two days before the first game.
“We had two days to try and cram all the goalie work with her – practicing with her, teaching her about the box, how to punt – everything,” Peluf said. “And she’s done awesome. She used to be the one that would flinch at everything, and now, you don’t even see her flinch anymore. She’s doing great.”
It also helps that Dunlap and Garduno Garcia are in the backfield helping Gonzalez Romero. Both were able to close off passing lanes and challenge Fridley breakaways with clean tackles to clear the ball away from the box.
“We have such a strong defense with Trinity and Lupe back there, and they can stop anything, absolutely,” Peluf said. “So it’s just making sure the goalie gets confidence to be able to attack the ball when she needs to, to be able to come out when she needs to and then come back when the ball is starting to come toward her.”
Gonzalez Romero finished with 11 saves against Fridley.
